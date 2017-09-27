17 Freshers’ Week problems and how to solve them
We've all been there
Freshers’ Week is a total rite of passage. Wherever you’re entering tertiary education, you can expect to encounter these 17 common problems:
1. Bringing too much stuff
You might need your flippers, though, right?
2 Broke Girls GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this 2 Broke Girls GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Bring… less stuff?
2. Having to learn 100 new names
The struggle is real.
Reaction GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Reaction GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: A really good memory.
3. Enforced ice-breakers
Joy!
Gross GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Gross GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Try and enjoy it – it’s never that bad.
4. Overdoing it
You’re doing amazing sweetie
Cheezburger GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Crafted from the finest Internets.
Solution: Slow down, or drink water between drinks. Sincerely, ur parents.
5. Losing your way home on your first night after your phone dies
Send help! And cheesy chips!
Confused GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Confused GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Breadcrumb trail. Easy.
6. Losing your valuables
Where did you leave your wallet/phone/keys?
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this The Late Show With Stephen Colbert GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Look after ur valuables innit.
7. The many and varied embarrassing photos
De-tag x 100
Barstool Sports GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
v
Solution: There is no solution: there is only your mind.
8. Failing to budget
And then spending the rest of term like:
Sad GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Sad GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Have fun, but be careful.
9. Quiet neighbours
You just wanna have fun and they’re like:
Quiet GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Quiet GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Invite them out with you.
10. Loud neighbours
You’re a hypocrite and sometimes you just wanna sleep, dammit!
Mrw GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Mrw GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Solution: Earplugs m8! Cheap as chips.
11. Sleep deprivation
The morning after the night before, you’re all up in matriculation like:
Tired GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Tired GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Get some sleep, kid.
12. The mother of all hangovers
Maybe you’ll just stay in bed forever. Yeah.
Sick GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Sick GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: As above: drink plenty o’ water.
13. Kitchen goop
It’s the first week of term, everything’s going great, and oh hey – what’s that in the sink?
Jim Carrey GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Jim Carrey GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Treat the kitchen as a quarantine zone, or be that ‘cleaning rota’ guy. The choice is yours.
14. Navigating the Freshers’ fair
Man, it’s crowded in there.
Game Of Thrones GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
HB_Old Is Dying….Richard is Shoe maker !!!!!!!
Solution: Go early, and have a game-plan. If you just wander you’ll be there all day.
15. Having to unsubscribe from society emails because you wanted their free stuff
Free stuff! For free! What were you gonna do – not subscribe to the Chocolate, Wine and Pirate societies?
The Moving Stuff Thingy Yeah GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this The Moving Stuff Thingy Yeah GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Give a fake email address to the societies you don’t actually want to join.
16. Freshers flu
You know exactly what’s coming when the week is over.
Parks And Rec GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Parks And Rec GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: If you don’t have it – get on the Vitamin C. If you do, milk it for all it’s worth.
17. Actually starting uni
Michael Cera GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & share this Michael Cera GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Solution: Try not to freak out. Everyone knows that first year doesn’t count anyway.
Good luck, Freshers. Godspeed.