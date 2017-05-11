Hint: Not Tory

2015’s General Election was full of celebrity endorsements: Steve Coogan and Jo Brand were among those voicing support for Labour; Andrew Lloyd Webber and Simon Cowell formed a tiny cabal of Tory-supporting talent-show moguls; Joey Essex ditched specific allegiances, describing UKIP’s Nigel Farage as “reem” and Liberal Democrats’ Nick Clegg as an “honest guy”. 2017 sees a vastly changed political landscape, with Tory and Labour ideologies now demonstrably opposing one another, and UKIP dying in the wings. So who are your favourite celebs going to vote for on June 8?

Jme – Labour

The Grime MC and brother of Skepta is pro-Corbyn.

Novelist – Labour

Another Grime MC supporting Jezza all the way is Novelist, who was once deputy young mayor for Lewisham.

Stormzy – Labour

Stormz, who once called Tory MP Zac Goldsmith a “proper pussyhole”, has been showing continued support for Corbyn.

Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell – Labour

“Turn this unexpected, snakey snap election into a blessing,” she’s told fans on Twitter.

Akala – Labour

Despite being known for making wise pronouncements on politics in the past, Akala has never voted before. This time, he’s voting Labour.

Reverend and the Makers – Labour

It’s almost like there’s a theme emerging here…

Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds – Labour

Another Labour fan.

Sleaford Mods – Labour

We’d hate to see what else is on their scabby wretched feed.

Brian May – not Tory

May has been a staunch Labour supporter in the past. He’s not really commented on this year’s vote but he is definitely anti-May and anti-Tory – the nail in the coffin being May’s recent support of fox-hunting.

"Electrifying words" ?!! I had to laugh ! Preposterous desperate rubbish ! But gullible Daily Mail readers will lap it up. WAKE UP, BRITAIN !!! You're being hoodwinked again. Bri A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on May 4, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Eddie Izzard – Labour

Izzard is historically a dedicated Labour campaigner and has been sharing pro-Labour messages on Twitter.

Lily Allen – Labour

The star is always retweeting pro-Corbyn stuff, and in the below tweet she’s encouraging people to register to vote with a snazzy May-bashing tee.

Thom Yorke – no one

Radiohead’s main man envisages a future of doom. Probably better to vote Labour.

To summarise:

Everyone who’s anyone in the entertainment world is voting Labour, and everyone else is keeping schtum about their voting intentions for some reason. But we’ll update this page if we find any evidence to the contrary. Even if they’re Tory.