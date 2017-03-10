Get Out is out in UK cinemas on March 17

Remember the way Stranger Things became an unstoppable global phenomenon last July, with memes aplenty and a completely incomprehensible obsession with the random minor character Barb? Well, the rapturous reception greeting the new comedy-horror Get Out has been on a par with Stranger Things‘. The film has been a huge hit in the USA since it was released in February, and it’s one you’ll definitely want to be aware of when it arrives in UK cinemas next Friday (March 17).

Starring British actor Daniel Kaluuya and Girls‘ Allison Williams, Get Out is a comedy-horror about Chris, a black American guy who goes to meet his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time – but everything isn’t as it appears, and it soon becomes extremely chilling. It’s been hailed not only as a brilliant horror, but also as a deft critique of US race relations, and it’s so good that on February 27, Chance The Rapper bought out an entire screening of the film so his fans could go and see it.

One thing that’s particularly struck a chord online, though, is the short scene below, in which the groundskeeper runs at full pelt towards Chris, before ducking around him:

