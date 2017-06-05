Glastonbury 2017 – How to watch, listen and follow this year’s festival on TV, radio and online

This year's Worthy Farm spectacular will take place from June 22-26 - here's the lowdown on how to watch it all unfold from the comfort of your sofa

So you won’t be digging your tent out of the loft, scraping the remnants of last year’s mud off your wellies and heading to the glorious south west this year for Glastonbury 2017. So what?

Yeah, you heard – you don’t need a ticket to Michael and Emily Eavis’ big bash to enjoy the smorgasbord of musical talent of the epic line-up that will rock up to Somerset’s most famous farm later this month (June 22-25). Not when you can watch it all from the comfort of your sofa, bed or bathtub, anyway.

As ever, the BBC are coming to the aid of the ticketless millions, with the corporation set to cover a less-than-is-probably-healthy amount of Glastonbury this year across its multitude of channels and online outlets. Details about the Beeb’s comprehensive coverage were released today (June 5), so here’s a quick run-through of what to expect – so you can plan your own Glasto-at-home party, of course.

TV

This year’s Pilton Party will air on both BBC Two and BBC Four, with over 30 hours of TV coverage airing across the weekend.

BBC Two will be the go-to place to see this year’s big headliners, with Friday night (June 23) set to bring Radiohead‘s hotly-anticipated Pyramid Stage gig to screens across the country on what the channel are calling ‘Glasto Friday On Two’. Full coverage of Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran‘s headline slots will also be broadcast on BBC Two on Saturday and Sunday night respectively, while the channel will also screen Bee Gee Barry Gibb’s set in the venerated ‘Legend’s Slot’ on Sunday afternoon. Highlights of the festival will also be broadcast into the early hours on BBC Two all weekend.

BBC Four, meanwhile, will show a varied mix of sets from across the weekend, as well as highlights from an eclectic range of artists.

Radio

Glastonbury 2017 will be broadcast on six BBC radio stations across the weekend, with live sets and highlights set to air throughout.

Radio 1 will kick off proceedings on Thursday night (June 22) with a show from Annie Mac, who will broadcast live from the BBC’s Introducing stage. The station will also broadcast special ‘Tipi Sessions’, a live Essential Mix, and full coverage of Ed Sheeran’s headline slot on the Pyramid on Saturday night.

BBC 6 Music will bring 25 hours of Glastonbury coverage direct to its listeners from Worthy Farm, with presenters Lauren Laverne, Steve Lamacq, Cerys Matthews and Tom Ravenscroft heading up the much-loved station’s presence at this year’s festival.

Radio 2, meanwhile, will see The Chris Evans Breakfast Show broadcast from the festival site on Friday morning, while Jo Whiley will present two radio shows on Saturday and Sunday (airing between 4pm-7pm) – the DJ will be chatting to Lorde on Saturday before welcoming special ‘Tipi Sessions’ performances from Laura Marling and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Radio 3 will broadcast from the festival site for the first time (where they’ll focus on world music), while Charlie Sloth will helm 1Xtra’s coverage with a Saturday night show (which’ll also be simulcast on Radio 1) that’ll cover the acts playing on the grime-heavy Sonic Stage. Finally, BBC Asian Network will broadcast a special Glastonbury-themed episode that’ll air on June 28.

Online

Now this is where you may end up spending the most amount of your time come Glastonbury weekend. The BBC’s website will be live broadcasting around 120 performances from six stages (Pyramid, Other, John Peel, Park, West Holts and BBC Introducing) across the weekend in – wait for it – glorious HD. Ooh, shiny.

All of these sets will be available to watch either live or on demand on the BBC’s iPlayer, which is available on laptops, tablets, mobiles and connected smart TVs. Isn’t the future marvellous?

The BBC’s dedicated Glastonbury site will also offer exclusive photography, behind-the-scenes webcams, archive content from festivals past and a ‘live, always-on curated stream’, which will focus on “major live moments and big highlights from across the weekend.”

It’s an outrageously-good deal from the BBC as ever, and it’s sure to either soothe or drastically worsen your Glastonbury FOMO come festival weekend.