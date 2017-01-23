Glastonbury Jobs – How To Work The Festival If You Don’t Have A Ticket

Didn’t manage to get tickets to Glastonbury 2017? We’re not surprised, server problems meant most of you were left bashing away at your keyboards long after the tickets were all gone.

The April resale will be your next port of call, but there are other ways to get into the muddiest gig of the year. Why not work for your ticket?

Volunteering is definitely the way to go and we’ve got the lowdown on how to nab the best positions at Worthy Farm in 2017. So have a read and get applying, there’s only six months before gates open!

Be an Oxfam steward

Oxfam recruits hundreds of volunteers to serve as on-site marshalls throughout the festival. You’ll be checking tickets and wristbands at the gates as well as directing campers to and from stages.

You’ll need to pay a deposit (just so you don’t run off) which will be paid back after the festival’s over. Work-wise everyone has to complete three eight hour shifts – one daytime, one evening and one overnight. A mandatory three-hour training course will be provided before the event opens.



Tips:

As probably the most popular and well known provider of ‘free’ tickets it can be difficult to get in with Oxfam. So make sure you register pronto when applications open in early 2017. They’re looking for “friendly and approachable” festival-lovers who don’t get cranky when tired and are good with people. Good luck with that…

How to apply:

All applicants must be over 18 and be available for the full festival dates (June 21-25). To register your interest go to http://www.oxfam.org.uk/Stewarding or for more information ring 0300 200 1266.

Be a Festaff wristbanding volunteer

You’ll work a minimum of three eight-hour shifts for your ticket as part of the wristband staff. That means duties similar to the Oxfam gig of checking people are where they’re supposed to be, and weeding out those who aren’t.

The rest of the time can be spent chilling out in the sun (weather permitting) with friends and catching bands on stage.

A deposit of £170 and an administration fee of £30 has to be paid when you apply, and don’t expect any help with travel expenses either. If you’ve got cash flow problems this might not be your ticket in.

Tips:

If you want to be able to choose when your shifts are then arrive early for accreditation (you’ll be told when and where closer to the time). Swapping shifts is allowed too, just head down to the site office with your swapee and let them know.

How to apply:

18 and overs can apply in early 2017 by heading over to http://www.festaff.co.uk/applications

For all volunteer enquiries ring 07702 211 030.

Be a litter picker

Well who do you think cleaned up your mess? Not the Glastonbury elves that’s for sure. A minimum of 24 hours (normally six hours per day) worth of recycling and rubbish collecting is required if you want a slice of free Glasto action. But again, a pretty hefty deposit of £230 will need to be made prior to the event.

Tips:

The Recycling Crew initially contacts those who’ve been a litter picker before. Then they accept applications from January 2016. To be in with the best chance of getting accepted it’s advisable to apply with a recommendation from one of the lucky blighters who’s volunteered before.

How to apply:

Contact the recycling team on 01749 899086 or email fiona@glastonburyfestivals.co.uk in the new year.

Be a Water Aid volunteer

Are you feeling lucky, punk? Volunteer roles for Water Aid can get pretty messy, so don’t apply if you could be described as squeamish.

Jobs vary from cleaning the self-composting ‘latrines’ or ‘She Pees’ to manning the free water stand or putting in litter picking shifts. Weirdly, Water Aid claims mucking out the bogs is actually their most requested role…

There’s no deposit required, but if you don’t step up to the mark you’ll have to make a £300 donation to the charity.

Tips:

Water Aid offers some of the best staff bonuses for the entire festival. Your campsite will vary depending on what team you’re in, but most volunteers get two hot meals a day, free tea and coffee and hot showers. There’s also a staff bar area with discounted prices, and expenses of up to £110 for those who aren’t provided for.

How to apply:

Email glastonbury@wateraid.org for more information or visit http://www.wateraid.org/uk/get-involved/events/glastonbury to register when applications open in early 2016.