‘GLOW’ star Kate Nash on learning to wrestle and throwing women over her head

Kate Nash is back, but with a new Netflix show rather than new tunes. We spoke to her about 'GLOW' - about an all-female wrestling league set in 1980s Los Angeles, as well as her plans for a crowdfunded new album, 10 years after her debut 'Made Of Bricks'

It’s great to see you acting in this show – how did it happen?

“I’ve done a little bit of acting, dipped my toe in every now and then over the years. That was why I ended up putting music on MySpace, because I got rejected from drama school! I was like ‘fuck this I’m going to do music instead.’. I did a pilot a couple of years ago, for Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black creator) for a show about Salem witches, set in the 1800s. It didn’t get picked up but Jenji really liked my work, so she asked me to audition for GLOW.”

So what is it like learning to wrestle?

“Oh my God, it’s amazing! Are you a wrestling fan?”

No…

“You are now! Honestly I wasn’t either [but] the history of the actual GLOW women [the show is based on a true story], I think it’s so fascinating and so unique. It was really scary at first. When I saw the ropes and some of the stances, I was like, ‘I’m fucked’, like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this, I’m sacred to do a roly-poly’. But it’s been the most inspiring experience of my life because I’ve done things now with my body that I never thought I could ever do, these crazy moves and stunts. It just opens your mind and you think, ‘God what else can I do that I thought I would never be able to do?’ As a woman, you have such a strange relationship with your body, especially being in the public eye from a really young age. People have called me too fat and too ugly to be a pop star, they’ve commented on my body throughout my career. That’s the same for a lot of girls, they feel judged, they don’t feel good enough. So it was amazing to have this new relationship with my body.”

Do you think it’s going to inspire women to wrestle?

“Yeah! I got tweeted by this group called Eve, an all-female wrestling league in London, who do matches in Bethnal Green in the arches. There’s this front door, it just looks like nothing and it says like ‘secret girl-gang meeting’. Then you go in and there’s like a ring in there. I brought my sisters and a few friends and we had such an amazing time. They’ve actually asked me to be in a tag-team match on July 15th! You’ll have to come down and cover it!”

What’s the best move you learned?

“I mean Suplexing is really cool because you’re throwing someone over your head.”

How much can you tell us about your character Rhonda Richardson?

“I really like her. I really love playing Rhonda. I think she’s such a cool character because she’s really positive and she just goes for it! She just puts herself out there and she just doesn’t really think about what other people think of her.”

What was it like working with the show’s stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin?

“Amazing! They’re like the best, literally. We’re all in a group message, all the girls from GLOW and we’re sickeningly obsessed with each other and nice to each other. We had GLOW Alley which is where all our trailers were and we’d all just be like hanging out. Alison is such a good leader of the show. As an actress she’s amazing to watch, so inspiring and just so good and Betty as well. I just learnt so much from watching them work. In terms of looking after the group, she set the bar. I did my first nude scenes and she talked to me about that and everybody was just really there for each other.”

Are you looking to do more acting work now?

“Yeah! I mean I just mainly wanna do GLOW! I love the show, I think it’s really special and I think I would definitely like to do more acting. I’m interested to see what other opportunities like come my way from this. But if I only ever got one role and this was it forever, it’s also sick.”

You’ve also Kickstarter-ed an album. What was that process like?

“It was a lot of work but it was worth it because I got 222% funded. That means I can put out an album independently which is appealing to me right now because I had meetings with labels last year and I was like ‘This is really un-inspiring’. It just doesn’t feel like they’re taking risks and I think that music is about risk-taking and that’s why people like music because it’s like people are trying to do something different. I just felt like all these labels were like scared and I didn’t really want to work with people that were scared.”

Were you just talking or playing them stuff?

“I’ve [was] talking, playing… It was just like such a weird atmosphere. I think it’s a weird time in the music industry. In my opinion, the music industry never accepted that the internet happened. The more I talked about Kickstarter the more it made sense for me. It’s my ten-year anniversary of ‘Made of Bricks’ and I’m going on this like anniversary tour in August. I started on MySpace – it just felt right. I was like ‘I’m gonna just put it back in the hands of my fans because they don’t let me down’ and they didn’t, you know?”