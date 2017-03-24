But what about 1995? Did that mean nothing?

Last night Gorillaz and Damon Albarn made their triumphant return with four massive new singles, ‘Ascension’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Saturnz Barz’. Guest stars aplenty featured on the tracks, including Vince Staples, D.R.A.M., Popcaan and Jehnny Beth – but one that peaked most people’s interests doesn’t even feature on the tracklist. In fact, you can barely even hear them.

It’s only bloody Noel Gallagher. That Noel Gallagher of Blur’s Britpop nemesis, Oasis. That Noel Gallagher who once wished Damon Albarn would “catch AIDS and die”. It’s long been known that the pair have grown up and patched things up, having performed live together at a Teenage Cancer Trust gig in 2013 and teased on several occasions about teaming up in the recording booth. We almost had Graham Coxon on it too – Albarn said last night, “at one point this song had Graham, Noel and me on it and it was sort of heading slightly in the wrong direction.”



But the shock, happiness and disgust of the former foes teaming up on the same track was evident on social media.

These people’s mind were blown

But not everyone is into it

Some are baffled

Is the rivalry well and truly over?

We’ll see what Liam has to say…

Read More: New Gorillaz album: Everything you need to know