In a pretty weird year for the Grammys, 2017’s ceremony saw Beyoncé winning just one award, Rihanna taking home none, and Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’ – a song that came out in July 2015 – earning two awards. Adele picked up all five awards she’d been nominated for, and when she won Best Album, she said she “couldn’t possibly accept” it in a year that had also seen the release of Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ (though it’s not currently known if she later gave the award to Bey.) Outside of the Grammy winners, things were way weirder, which means there are now loads of new memes and GIFs to satisfy us until the BRITs bring the music world together once more later this month. James Corden’s slapstick stair-falling, Rihanna’s hip flask and Beyoncé’s regal performance: here’s the stuff that got people talking.

Golden Cee-Lo was internet gold

Cee-Lo swore by it

Beyoncé didn’t win Best Album

While pregnant with twins, Beyoncé also did an amazing performance

Everyone wanted to be part of it

She literally defied gravity

And she has the receipts

This guy from Complex followed Rihanna down the red carpet

But it was Rihanna’s jewel-encrusted hip flask that really made waves

But memes of the night were about 2017 so far