The bands played a special show at London's Bush Hall on Friday (July 7)

Only a mile from Grenfell Tower sits Bush Hall, where Peace, Childhood, The Rhythm Method and Babeheaven have gathered to help raise money for the victims of last month’s tragic fire.

As shows of support go, it’s a very special evening indeed. The dreamy Babeheaven kick off the night with a luscious performance, featuring the heady R&B and trip hop fusion of ‘Ode to Dom’. Nancy Andersen’s glistening vocals, which are layered over sparse drum-beats and ambient reverb, make the theatre wobble in admiration. They drop ‘Your Love’ at the perfect moment, delicately touching on the important nature of tonight’s concert.

Despite the tragedy, Joey Bradbury of local band The Rhythm Method, takes the time to tell the crowd that London is “the best city on earth” and their track ‘Home Sweet Home’ reminds everyone about what really matters.

South London’s Childhood were up next to showcase their new sound, with ‘Californian Light’ offering up a wavy psych climax alongside Ben Romans-Hopcraft’s lyrical wizardry. It’s still in line with 2014’s debut ‘Lacuna’ but with an extra shot of soul and funk.

Following a fundraising raffle, headliners Peace take to the stage, with frontman Harry Koisser swaggering on in a ‘Choose Love’ shirt whilst the rest of Peace dive into ‘Lovesick’. The set is heavy with material from debut ‘In Love’ but new single ‘Power’ shakes the mosh with Koisser’s empowering lyrics while ‘Kindness Is The New Rock n Roll’ prompts a mass sing-along, channeling the spirit of unity that makes the evening so vital.

Photos: Holly Whitaker – hollywhitaker.com