A guide to British slang for Drake

Let's help Drizzy add to his lingo with these suggestions

Last night (February 22), Drake tried to show off his British slang. “Man had to go Brum,” he said in a BRIT Awards acceptance speech, shortly after greeting everyone with a classic “wagwan”. Well, Drizzy, if you really wanna impress Skeppy and all the BBK crew, here’s some more lingo for you to shoehorn into your chat along with some handy ways to use them that you should definitely understand. But let’s face it, you probably already know most of them because you’re in love with the UK (and never let anyone forget it).

The Drizzy Guide To British Slang

Allow

– stop it. “Allow Travis Scott breaking my globe.”

Bare

– lots of, many. “I sold bare tickets to the Boy Meets World tour.”

Chirpse

– flirt with, try it on with. “I’ve been chirpsing Rihanna for years.”

Extra

– too much, over the top. “My love for Rihanna is extra.”

Garms

– clothes. “Skepta wore some sick garms to the BRITs last night.”

Gassed

– excited. “I’m really gassed to bring OVO Fest to London.”

Jokes

– funny. “My English accent is bare jokes.”

Lips

– kiss. “I tried to lips Rihanna but she curved me.”

Long

– a nuisance, a lot of effort. “Waiting for that globe to inflate in the middle of my set was long.”

Merk

– to insult someone. “I proper merked Meek Mill last year.”

Nang

– good. “My latest album ‘Views’ is well nang.”

Peng

– fit, good looking. “J Lo is so peng.”

Skint

– broke, got no money. “I was skint when I started at the bottom.”

Vexed

– irritated, angry. “’Hotline Bling’ winning best rap song at the Grammys had me so vexed.”

Wasteman

– loser. “Meek Mill is a total wasteman.”