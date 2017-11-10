Here’s how you can listen to the new Taylor Swift album ‘Reputation’

Are you ready for it?

We all knew it was coming. Fans have been anxiously counting down the days for months, with the countless secretive Instagram posts and the gradual drip feed of new tracks. And now the entire thing is here, in one shiny, shade-throwing package of 15 songs: Taylor Swift’s sixth album: ‘Reputation’.

#reputation is out now. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

But with the announcement that ‘Reputation’ wouldn’t immediately be heading to your favourite streaming service; how on earth do you listen to it?

Taylor’s official website lists only four retailers for the album which are the iTunes store, Target, Walmart and her official store – all of which involve handing over cold, hard cash (in return for an hour of Tay’s huge bangers).

In the UK – the iTunes store is your best bet if you want to listen on the go, but if you’re feeling old school – then you can pick up a physical copy from Amazon or in store at HMV.

However there does seem to be one place where fans can stream it: the iHeart Radio All Access Powered by Napster app, where all day they’re offering ‘Reputation Radio’ a station where they’ll be playing new tracks from ‘Reputation’, as well as her greatest hits – however this seems to be a US only option.

It’s not yet been announced if and when the album will make its way to streaming services; but in the past Taylor has been outspoken against streaming services such as Spotify (from where she pulled her music in protest at low royalty payments for artists before re-uploading it in June) and Apple Music (which she threatened to withhold her music from), so it’s yet to be announced whether ‘Reputation’ will make the jump to streaming.