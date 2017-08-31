You'll have to jump through some hoops if you want to be sure...

Taylor Swift has launched a campaign to give fans priority access to tickets to dates on her forthcoming North American tour, in a bid to prevent touts and bots from scalping real fans. In order to advance their position in the queue for tickets, North American fans must fulfil certain requirements (fans elsewhere cannot yet take part but can sign up for alerts here). We’re not sure if the same will apply when Swift plays in the UK, but if you’re looking to see her in North America, here’s what you need to do.

How can I get Taylor Swift tickets?

First, sign up for the Taylor Swift Tix portal.

Once you’ve logged in, you’ll be directed to a map of North America, where you can choose which city you want to ‘queue’ for tickets in. These include Toronto, New York City, and Seattle.

Then you’ll need to provide your mobile number – and then you can start ‘boosting’ your place in the queue.

How do I boost my place in the line for Taylor Swift tickets?

As the website says: “Watch the latest music video, purchase the album (for the greatest boost), post photos and engage on social media.” On your account homepage you’ll be shown your place on the waitlist, with a green bar showing your progress towards ‘priority’ status. Here’s some of the things you can do to give your progress a boost:

1. Watch the video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Boost: Medium

This is pretty easy – you just need to watch T-Swift’s latest vid via her website. You can do this multiple times for a boost, but the website says different things about what the cap is – in different places it says you can use it for a boost five times per day or twenty times a day.

2. Post updates about Taylor Swift UPS trucks

Boost: Medium

If you see one of these trucks out and about, take a picture and add the hashtags #TaylorSwiftDelivery and #promo for a medium boost. You only get to use this boost once.

3. Pre-order ‘Reputation’

Boost: High

Pre-ordering Taylor’s sixth album will grant you the biggest possible boost to your account. You can do this up to 13 times to receive a big boost, though you’ll probably only need the one copy. If you’ve already preordered and didn’t do it through the portal, you can use your purchase confirmation to apply the boost to your account.

4. Watch the lyric video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Boost: Medium

Like the music video – you can watch this up to 20 times per day for a medium boost.

5. Buy some ‘Reputation’ merch

Boost: High

Whenever you buy something in Taylor Swift’s merch store that’s marked with a Taylor Swift Tix badge, you’ll get a big boost to your place in the queue.

NB: The website explains that boosts can take up to 72 hours to show through, so don’t worry if they don’t appear straight away.

Taylor has not yet released her North American tour dates, but we’ll update this page as soon as we receive them.