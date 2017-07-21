Linkin Park achieved something with their debut album that most bands can only dream of: true icon status. A figurehead of the nu-metal scene that quickly broke free of that genre’s boundaries, ‘Hybrid Theory’ remains, to this day, a pillar of rock’s most transitional period, and an album that changed the lives of millions.

With nu-metal, rockists were pushed aside, the genre fusing itself to hip hop and mainstream pop like never before. ‘Hybrid Theory’ was the most seamless example of that, introducing a whole generation to heavier sounds by offering an entry point to a previously closed-off rock scene. Be it ‘One Step Closer”s chugging, heavily compressed guitars, softened by Chester Bennington’s pop star delivery, or the omnipresent music TV presence of the ‘In The End’ video, with its overwrought, rain-drenched imagery, ‘Hybrid Theory cemented its legacy by giving rock its first true ‘MTV moments’.

‘Hybrid Theory’ cannot be contained by any one of its singles, though. A fluid piece of work, the album was a respite from the singles-led culture of radio and Top Of The Pops, and introduced a whole generation to the joy of sinking into a record – losing yourself for a full hour, alone save for your emotions and the music. In the early 2000s Linkin Park’s fanbase was devotional and borderless – no matter what genre you were into, their debut album had something to latch onto. ‘Hybrid Theory’ was everywhere, on every CD rack in the country, blasting from the stereo speakers or into the dustbin-lid headphones of every young child.

The inseparable pairing of vocalists Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda was core to ‘Hybrid Theory”s magic. Where later albums saw them take the vocal reigns in turn, ‘Hybrid Theory’ found the pair weaving themselves together, practically finishing each other’s sentences on ‘A Place For My Head’ and anthemic closer ‘Pushing Me Away’. Linkin Park’s ‘Frat Party At The Pankake Festival’ VHS presented a touching document of the two fast friends, as inseparable off-stage as they were on record.

The relationship ‘Hybrid Theory’ forged between Linkin Park and their fans can’t be understated. A document of strife and angst that perfectly articulated the innermost feelings of turbulent youth, it opened the doors to a previously closed-off world for fans and bands alike – with a whole new universe of rock to explore, millions of previously lost people could finally find their place and their peers. It normalised the anger, stress and outpouring of emotion that, until that point, young people had been left to contend with alone.

The legacy of Linkin Park’s debut album lives on in every mosh-pit, stagedive and crowdsurf, and the sweat-soaked embrace at the close of every gig.