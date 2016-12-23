Iconic album artwork reimagined using Comic Sans

We did a bad thing.

We’re sorry, OK? Sometimes an idea can seem like a good idea until you do it and then you realise it wasn’t a good idea at all. It was a terrible idea. But by that point, everyone has spent a lot of time on the idea and you decide you may as well run with it.

So here it is. Your favourite albums of all time – the ones that really mean something to you – reimagined using the world’s most-hated font.

Why does everyone hate Comic Sans?

Comic Sans was first introduced to the Microsoft font set in 1994 to help get younger people involved in computers. So how exactly did its silly, child-like aesthetic end up being the focus of a weighty hate campaign? We took to Reddit to try to understand everyone’s beef with Comic Sans.

Some people think that at its core, Comic Sans is badly designed. This Redditer explains.

Others say it’s fine, but has no place being used in an official setting.

Maybe it’s just that we see it too much? Everything in moderation, after all.

Whatever the reason, this monologue by Comic Sans, is a masterpiece and a good reminder that “Guess the fuck what, Picasso. We don’t all have seventy-three weights of stick-up-my-ass Helvetica sitting on our seventeen-inch MacBook Pros.”