If Kanye West Lyrics Were Valentine’s Day Cards

Kanye. He’s nothing if not romantic. This time last year Yeezy was giving us a first airing of his now legendary album ‘The Life of Pablo’ during a weird fashion show in Madison Square Garden. One of the main talking points, apart from all of this batshit stuff, were the rapper’s choice lyrics and it got us to thinking… Kanye’s a man with some romantic success, what if we used his Pablo lyrics to woo the ones we love this Valentine’s Day?

We’ve taken some of Ye’s most poetic phrasing and coupled with a bit of kick-ass design, created a selection of cards which are guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on your beloved.

Hallmark take note… your card rack ain’t got nothing on this.

The Straight-Talker

The Maker-Upper

The Menage-Mentioner

The Back-Handed Complimenter

The Truth-Teller

Inspired? Tweet us with your very own Kanye cards.