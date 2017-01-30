Iggy Pop’s 10 best collaborations

The punk icon's coolest team-ups

Even though he’s now an elder statesmen of rock’n’roll, Iggy Pop still finds time to guest on as many tracks as he can – the most recent being a collaboration with Manchester band PINS on their upcoming EP. But how will it compare with his previous team-ups? Here are the 10 finest collabs from the wild frontman.

David Bowie

Having worked with Iggy on The Stooges’ final album ‘Raw Power’, it was Bowie who “resurrected” the frontman when the pair decamped to Berlin to both beat dangerous drug habits. A fruitful relationship blossomed, with Iggy Pop’s 1977 album ‘Lust For Life’ reinvigorating the icon for years to come.

Simple Minds

Sometimes, all you need to be is at the right place at the right time to hook up with Iggy. When Simple Minds were recording their second album ‘Real to Real Cacophony’ at Rockfield studios in Wales in 1979, singer Jim Kerr remembers Bowie and Iggy were after some “extra voices” for ‘Play It Safe’ and subsequently recruited members of the Scottish group from down the hall to amplify the backing vocals.

Debbie Harry

In 1990, the iconic stars teamed up for a cover of Cole Porter’s ‘Well, Did You Evah!’, as previously performed by Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra in in 1956’s High Society, with less crooning and more rock-n’roll spirit.

At The Drive-In

On At The Drive-In’s commercial and critical breakthrough ‘Relationship of The Command’, Iggy showed up to kick off album track ‘Enfilade’ with a eerie ransom note to a distraught mother “Hello, mother leopard, I have your cub.”

Sum 41

With 14 solo albums under his belt, Iggy turned to several collaborators such as Green Day and Peaches to reinvigorate him on 2003 album ‘Skull Ring’, but surprisingly, it was pop-punk group Sum 41 that teased out one of his most catchy and crucial songs for years on ‘Little Know It All’.

Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse

Laugh out loud lyrics are a staple of Iggy’s charm, and on his Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse collaboration ‘Pain’ from 2009, he was on fine form once again: “pretty creepy, pretty funny, I’m a mix of God and monkey.”

Kesha

Kesha embraced scuzzy-punk rock for her second album ‘Warrior’ in 2012 and even cited Iggy’s ‘The Idiot’ album as a key influence. A collaboration was clearly on the cards, and Iggy eventually showed up on the delightfully filthy ‘Dirty Love’ and provided some trademark sleaze for the song. “Cockroaches do it in garbage cans; Rug merchants do it in Afghanistan; Santorum did it in a v-neck sweater; Pornos produce it, but wild child can do it better”

Best Coast

In 2012, Iggy made himself known as a massive True Blood fan, and that he was willing to offer his services for any soundtrack considerations. He got the call, entered the studio with Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino and the pair produced the growling ‘Let’s Boot and Rally’.

New Order

Not long after taking the lead on vocals for ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ at a charity concert with the band in 2014, Iggy entered the studio soon after to provide vocals for the brooding ‘Stray Dog’ from their fantastic 2015 album ‘Music Complete’. The result is a work of modern existential genius.

Josh Homme

Iggy has suggested that ‘Post Pop Depression’ – a collaboration album produced by Queens of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and keyboardist Dean Ferita, as well as Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders on drums – could be his last, and if it turns out to be true, he’s gone out style with a little bit of help from some friends.