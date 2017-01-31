“I’ll piss on your wall”: these protestors made their feelings clear about Donald Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’

Marches took place all around the world.
Last night saw protests around the world, as activists gathered to express their outrage at slippery shitbag Donald Trump’s decision to ban people from seven Muslim majority countries from entering America. He has also attempted to deport people from said countries, even if they hold valid Visas. In the masses outside No.10 Downing Street in London, the likes of Lily Allen, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Slaves’ Isaac Holman, Bastille’s Dan Smith and //Match of the Day// presenter Gary Lineker voiced their anger at Donald Trump’s new executive order – and at the UK inviting him for a state visit.
Signs called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to #BanTrump; others didn’t mince their words, calling the leader of the free world the “ultimate fuckboy.” And while Lily and co. did their bit in London, similar scenes could be found in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Newcastle, Sheffield, Oxford, Cambridge, Brighton, Gloucester, Leeds, York, Liverpool and Leicester. Some of the signs were funny, others thought-provoking and angry. One dog was spotted with a sign bearing the message, “I’ll piss on your wall”, which pretty much summed up the mood.
He said: “Yesterday’s protest gave us the opportunity to display our discontent and stand in solidarity with our brothers & sisters across the pond. Just because [Theresa May] isn’t speaking out it doesn’t mean we can’t. It was inspirational.”