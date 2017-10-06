Regretting the update? Here's a few tips to maximise battery life on iOS 11

Last week Apple released the latest iteration of its operating system, iOS 11, and users are finding it’s running their battery dry, with plenty of them taking to Twitter to complain:

If you’re having the same problem, there are a few easy fixes knocking about. Here’s what you can do to save your iPhone battery.

1. Turn off Auto-Brightness

You’ll find this in Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations. When you update, this will automatically be switched on, using up battery life by adjusting automatically to your brightness levels, so you’ll have to turn it off manually.

2. Turn off Background App Refresh

Go to Settings > General > Background App Refresh – here you can manually choose what apps are allowed to update when you’re not using them. They’ll automatically be switched on after the update.

3. Turn off AssistiveTouch

This feature is hidden in Settings > General > Accessibility > AssistiveTouch and is designed for people who have difficulty touching the screen. It’ll be automatically switched on, but you should turn it off if you don’t need it.

4. Change your email update schedule

If you get lots of emails and they’re constantly being pushed to your phone, your battery is going to suffer, whatever version of iOS you’re using. You can give it some slack by heading to Settings > Accounts > Fetch New Data. Here you can change your email update schedule from push to ‘fetch’, which basically means your phone will check for new emails only as often as you tell it to, lowering the amount of battery it expends updating itself. You can change it to every 15 minutes, every 30, hourly or ‘manual’.

5. Use Low Power mode

This is something of a last resort, but it will prevent your phone from using data in the background – a bit like Airplane mode. Find it in the ‘Battery’ section of Settings.