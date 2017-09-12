iPhone 8 and X – prices, features, deals and everything you need to know

Three new iPhones are expected to be unveiled by Apple today (September 12)

What is happening at the Apple Special Event?

Apple are hosting a big event at its new Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California today (September 12). The main announcements will be the new iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

What do we know about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus?

The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus come in three colours: silver, space grey and gold. They will come in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models respectively, costing $699 and $799.

Mostly an upgrade of the current iPhone 7, differences include glass backs (described as “the most durable glass ever in a smartphone”), wireless charging and 3D Touch.

Apple VP Phil Schiller calls the phone the first phone “designed for Augmented Reality”.

Pre-orders start on September 15, with the models available from September 22.

What is the iPhone X?

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the new iPhone X (pronounced “iPhone Ten”) will “set the path of technology for the next decade”.

New features are expected to include edge-to-edge display, no home button, facial recognition software, wireless charging and Animojis. Animoji are thought to be new animated emojis that use facial recognition software to customise existing emoji designs to mimic the facial expressions of the user.

When will the iPhone 8 and iPhone X go on sale?

In the past, new iPhones have generally been released a week after Apple’s launch event, so expect the iPhone 8 and iPhone X to be available for pre-order from September 15 and in stores next Friday (September 22).

What else will be announced?

Apple are expected to reveal a third generation of the Apple Watch and a new 4K Apple TV.