RIP iPod Shuffle - 2005-2017

Last night Apple revealed plans to discontinue the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle, and people are gutted.

In a statement, Apple representatives said: “Today, we are simplifying our iPod line-up with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano.”

This comes three years after the discontinuing of the iPod Classic in 2014, leaving the iPod touch the only product left with the ‘iPod” name.

The original iPod launched in 2001, advertising itself as a way to carry 1,000 sings in your pocket. The Shuffle and Nano both followed a few years later in 2005, and remained on the market for over ten years.

And now, after over a decade on the market, technophiles are saying goodbye to the seminal product:

And sharing their experiences with the two music players:

Since the original product launched in 2001, Apple have sold more than 400 million iPods, whereas iPhone sales hit one billion in July 2016.

But even the love people have for the original iPod products couldn’t contend with the rise in streaming services – where you can have all your music on your phone and there’s no need to download MP3s.

Users are now going through the five stages of grief as they mourn the loss of the legendary products, starting with denial:

Which turns to anger:

The attempts at bargaining:

Then depression:

And finally, acceptance:

RIP iPod Nano and Shuffle, you were brilliant.