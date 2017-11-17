Soundtrack Of My Life – Kevin Bacon

Janis Joplin, Johnny Cash and Ryan Adams - Kevin Bacon tells us the soundtrack of his life

The first gig I went to



Big Brother And The Holding Company

Kevin Bacon: “I had an amazing musical childhood because my best friend’s father was a rock‘n’roll promoter and owned a little club in Philly during the ‘60s. I was about eight or nine and I met Janis Joplin after the gig and got her autograph on a piece of pink paper. It kills me to say that I lost it.”

The first song I fell in love with



Johnny Cash – ‘The Long Black Veil’

“It’s a very dark song but also beautiful. It’s kind of weird that I liked this song when I was such a young kid. Anyway, it’s about about a married woman who has an illicit affair with a man who is murdered because of their relationship. I’m a bit of a romantic so my favourite songs have a certain kind of dark romance to them.”

The song I can’t get out of my head



4 Non Blondes – ‘What’s Up’

“I’m shooting a pilot for a television series right now called Tremors. There’s a funny scene where my character sings this song at the top of his lungs. The chorus is “what’s going on” but obviously they couldn’t use that because Marvin Gaye had it covered. I’ve been singing it for the last three days. We were shooting way out in the desert and we had a really long, dark trek back to town. I got in the car to drive home, turned on the radio and it was playing again! That blew my mind.”

The song that reminds me of home



Ryan Adams – ‘New York, New York’

“It’s got a fast-paced tempo which makes it feel energised like New York. I remember it came out just after 9/11 and had this quite serendipitous line: “I’ll always love you, New York”. It’s been on my mind recently because of the attacks in the city.”

The song that changed my life



Fred Neil – ‘Everybody’s Talkin’’

“I associate this with a scene in the movie Midnight Cowboy. It’s important for me because I saw these two actors who I knew were actors, but they were so convincing as a cowboy and a homeless guy. I thought to myself, that’s what being an actor is. It was the moment that I realised what I wanted to do – definitely life-changing.”

The song I want played at my funeral



Not Footloose



“It’s a great song and I’ve got no problem with it but I’ve heard it more than a few times too many. It might make people feel a bit happier at a funeral though.”

The first album I bought



The Beatles – ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

“My friend Harry and I pooled our money to get a copy that we shared. Obviously the music blew my mind, but it was the whole package that was so exciting. I poured over the cover, played with the inserts and built all the cardboard figures. It was a great record for a kid to start with, no doubt.”

Kevin Bacon stars in the latest EE campaign promoting the Apple Watch Series 3 with in-built cellular, which only EE customers can use to stream music on the go. www.ee.co.uk/applewatch