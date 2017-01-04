The Doors’ Jim Morrison: 10 profound, bizarre and brilliant quotes

The Lizard King's finest quips

50 years ago today (January 4), The Doors released their self-titled debut. It’s undeniably one of the greatest psych-rock records of all time, producing both powerful rock classics like ‘Break On Through (To The Other Side)’ and mind-melting freakouts in the shape of ‘The Crystal Ship’ and ‘The End’. Not only that, but it was the world’s first introduction to Jim Morrison, the band’s enigmatic, bonkers and game-changing singer, one who was full of quotes to both inspire you and leave you utterly dumbstruck. Here are 10 of his finest.