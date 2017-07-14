He may be only 23, but the pop heavyweight has countless bangers to his name

From Tween heartthrob to meteoric pop star, 23-year-old Justin Bieber has already had a huge musical career. The Grammy winner is estimated to have sold 100 million records worldwide: that’s more records sold than there are people in the UK, and that’s in addition to the billions of views on his music videos.

When he burst onto the scene as a pre-teen YouTube starlet, Justin won over thousands of young girls, giving him the sparkling Disney reputation that he became known for. But against the odds, Bieber’s managed to shed the fresh-faced, squeaky clean image for something that’s not exactly edgy, but far less embarrassing to admit you like.

After almost a decade in the game, here’s the run down on Bieber’s best tracks.

‘Sorry’

JB’s dancehall apology to a jilted lover is a tropical house banger. Biebs may be ‘Sorry’, but none of us needed an apology with an earworm like this.

‘What Do You Mean?’

‘What Do You Mean’ was the real bridge between Bieber’s past and future as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. After years of sickly sweet pop, it was this summer anthem that launched Bieber into the stratosphere.

‘Baby’

For most, this will be the song that first drew your attention to the Canadian pop star. Saccharine and with a ridiculous Ludacris rap, it may be unbearably sweet, but nowadays there’s something endearingly nostalgic about the baby pop track.

‘Love Yourself’

Penned by Biebs and his A List pals Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco, this acoustic kiss-off to a snooty ex is Justin at his sassy best.

‘Beauty and a Beat’

Featuring the “iconic” duo of Nicki Minaj and Biebs, some would argue that ‘Beauty and a Beat’ was better off forgotten; but they’d be wrong. Another of his stepping-stones towards becoming a grown up artist, the electropop offering was co-written by heavyweights Zedd and Max Martin, and features one of Nicki Minaj’s most bizarre raps, but somehow it kinda works. Sort of.

‘Where Are Ü Now’

Another of Bieber’s high profile collaborations, this time he dipped his toe in the EDM pool with Jack Ü. Initially written by Justin as a piano ballad, he sent his track off to Jack Ü, who then turned it into the slick, slice of electronic pop, which only went and won a Grammy.

‘Cold Water’ (Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ)

This lazy EDM banger sees Major Lazer recruiting Bieber and MØ for this slow burner. It might not seem like much, but give it a couple of listens and it’ll be stuck in your head for the next week.

‘Despacito’ (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber)

This could very well be the ‘song of the summer’. The reggaeton-pop hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was doing pretty well, and then Bieber hopped on the track and it went stratospheric. It’s also reportedly increased tourist interest in Puerto Rico by 45% – so not bad for a pop song.

DJ Snake – ‘Let Me Love You’ (DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber)

Another high profile collab, this time leaning on Parisian producer DJ Snake. Here Bieber gets to show off his impressive falsetto in a summery nugget of tropical house.

‘Confident’ featuring Chance The Rapper

Taken from Bieber’s 2013 compilation ‘Journals’, the release where he first started to shed his tween pop star skin, came this collaboration with Chance the Rapper. The compilation was full of high profile guest appearances, and whilst in general the tracks were rather forgettable, this link up with Chance is well worth a listen.

Here’s to another decade-plus of Bieber bangers.