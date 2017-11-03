US stand-up star. Does not like Donald Trump

The first gig I went to

Randy Newman

“My first concert was when I was 16 and my brother Gary and my sister Joyce snuck me into a club to see the one and only Randy Newman, who I still worship. He has a song called ‘Kathleen’ about an Irish girl from Chicago. So I felt like I had a connection with Randy Newman. Later, when I got to meet him, I had the freakin’ balls to walk into his dressing room where there was a tiny stand-up piano. I was like, ‘Please play ‘Kathleen’,’ and he played it for me.”

The artist I can no longer listen to

Selena Gomez

“Let me scroll through my iPod nano – you heard me, nano; print that, motherf**ker, I dare you. I’m not gonna lie, there’s probably a couple of Selena Gomez songs that I would just skip through. And look, she’s been through hell. Justin Bieber put her through hell, so I’m with her.”

The song I do at karaoke

TLC – ‘No Scrubs’

“I had a role in a not very good but very fun movie called ‘A Diva’s Christmas Carol’ and freakin’ Chilli [from TLC] was in it. She tried to teach me to sing ‘No Scrubs’ in a – how shall I say? – less Caucasian way. I was like, ‘You’re my karaoke song! I’m T-Boz!’ She said, ‘Girl, you are not T-Boz.’ I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll be K-Boz.’”

The song that makes me want to dance

Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Manaj – ‘Bang Bang’

“I play that song at the beginning of my sets. Me and my boyfriend Randy – who’s 18 years younger than me so don’t start your s**t – went to see Gwen Stefani at the Hollywood Bowl and she uses powerful female songs as her intro before she comes onstage, so I stole the idea.”

The song that I can’t get out of my head

George Michael – ‘Father Figure’

“Now that I come to think of it, I don’t know if George’s intentions were totally clean [when] he wrote this song.”

The song that reminds me of Donald Trump

The Rolling Stones – ‘Start Me Up’

“We have a current Nazi president who still has rallies as if he’s running. Like, he doesn’t even know that he got the gig. He was playing this Rolling Stones song and Mick and Keith went public to say, ‘You can’t use our song anymore.’ But [he] still uses it! He picks these popular songs and, unless it’s a certain country star, these legit artists come out and go, ‘You f**king idiot – stop using our song.’ But because he’s a dictator now he just does it anyway. When Mick and Keith call, first of all you’ve got to give them props for being alive. When they call and say, ‘Don’t use our song,’ you just don’t do it.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

The song I want played at my funeral

Sia – ‘Chandelier’

“Sia’s a friend of mine, so she’ll probably say, ‘You can use my song’. But I guess the song should mean something, right? It depends how I die. Because if one of the Trump people kills me – which they’re very hell-bent on – then it should be something saying, ‘It would have been better had she died a different way than if a Trumper shot her in the c**t’. Maybe I’ll ask Sia to write a lovely ballad saying, ‘Oh, I wish she hadn’t been shot in the c**t”.

Kathy Griffin’s Laugh Your Head Off tour comes to the UK from November 10