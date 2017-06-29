Why have you done this, Jenners?

It’s a sad day today, because we have to hear about the exploits of Kendall and Kylie Jenner again. Last time either of their names were uttered at NME was in April, when Kendall Jenner took part in a disastrous and now axed Pepsi ad campaign that co-opted hard-fought protest movements in order to sell soda. Apparently no one at the soft drinks giant had realised it was an offensively bad idea; Jenner was reportedly “traumatised” by the experience of having agreed to be the face of an enormous PR misstep. But now, alongside her sister Kylie, she’s only gone and done it again.

Ok, it’s not quite the scale of faux-pas that the Pepsi ad was, but fans of music and common sense are in for a shock here. The news that the Jenner sisters have superimposed their own initials, faces, and Instagram posts over a range of iconic band t-shirts and are selling them for $125 – that is no surprise. The news that people are actually buying them – that they are in fact selling out – that is saddening. That is the news that risks ruining the band tees the Jenners have modified – and possibly killing them off for good. You can check out the amazingly perplexing full range of t-shirts here, and see some of our highlights below.

Shall we start by ruining The Doors for you? Ok, here u go:

How about Tupac? Go on, let’s ruin his tee too:

Let’s try Pink Floyd now. How will we disrespect ‘Dark Side of the Moon’?

By slapping Kendall’s face over it, of course!

The reactions to these tees have been appropriately swift and hilarious. Check a few out below:

What do you make of them? Have the Jenners killed the band tee? Let us know what you reckon in the comments.