Levi’s Music Project – how Everything Everything and Mist helped create community studios in their home cities

The Levi’s Music Project corrals together some of the world’s most exciting artists to provide access to music and education in communities

Manchester and Birmingham each have a new studio to nurture the talent of emerging local artists, thanks to Levi’s Music Project. The latest incarnation of the project focused on the Birmingham and Manchester scenes, with local artists Everything Everything and Mist helping to launch new music studios in partnership with two local youth organisations.

From 29 August to 9 September, Everything Everything mentored a group of local artists including singer-songwriter Harry, rappers MDP and singers Rae and Neda. They learned about all aspects of the music industry in workshops run by industry professionals, and created exclusive new material alongside the Mercury-nominated Manchester band. The project culminated with a celebratory performance.

As part of the Levi’s Music Project, an existing community centre, Z-Arts in Hulme, was equipped with a studio, which will remain in place in order to benefit those in the neighbourhood. Z Art’s Liz O’Neill described the impact as an “amazing opportunity for the young people who come here, not only for the project, but for the legacy it will leave behind.”

In Birmingham, MOBO-nominated rapper Mist was enlisted to help propel another group of budding artists onto the next step of their career with the help of youth music studio The Pump.

Mist said of the project, “Being involved in the Levi’s Music Project is something I’m really excited about. Growing up in Birmingham has really been part of my journey and so contributing to a long term music facility here is my chance to put something back into this community. We’re going to show how music can really unite people regardless of who they are and what their background is. In this space everyone will be an equal. Within the project, I hope to give people a better understanding of my process, and guide the young musicians based on how I work in the studio. I can’t wait to see where the project takes us and what comes out of it, who knows… the next Mist could be about to blow!”

The Levi’s Music Project launched in 2016 when grime titan Skepta opened a youth music studio in his hometown of Tottenham, London. The Mercury-winning artist mentored 12 aspiring musicians, culminating in a live performance at the V&A. Benefiting hugely from the experience, these participants have now gone on to attain success in their own right, with Keedz even supporting Skepta’s crew Boy Better Know on tour.

