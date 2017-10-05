Liam Gallagher ranks every Oasis, Beady Eye and solo album from worst to best

Agree?

Liam Gallagher’s debut solo record is out tomorrow – and, y’know what – the boy’s only gone and done it. It’s a corker. But where does it rank in the iconic frontman’s lengthy catalogue of records, from Oasis to Beady Eye?

Well, we asked him. Here’s Liam Gallagher’s discography – in his own words.

Oasis – ‘Heathen Chemistry’ (2002)

“I can’t even remember that one. I didn’t like the title either. ‘Heathen Chemistry’? F**k off.”

Liam’s rating: 5/10

Oasis – ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’ (2000)

“That was when the band went a bit t**s-up so I’m not fond of that really. We lost good members; I can’t say I’m arsed about it. I’m sure I’m great on it but whatever – I’ll leave that up to you, mate.”

Liam’s rating: 5/10

Oasis – ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ (2005)

“Half decent. I might have a couple of songs on that. We were kind of finding our feet again, I think.”

Liam’s rating: 7/10

Beady Eye – ‘Different Gear, Still Speeding’ (2011)

“Top album, I’m fond of that. Some good little rock’n’roll numbers on it. No big f**kin’ classic anthems, but it’s not all about that.”

Liam’s rating: 8/10

Oasis – ‘Dig Out Your Soul’ (2008)

“A return to form. There were a few backward things on it and that, but I don’t think we ever got that experimental really. There was a few bits of s**t on it but I think the f**king Beady Eye album was more experimental than any of them Oasis records.”

Liam’s rating: 8/10

Beady Eye – ‘BE’ (2013)

“We were pushing it out a little bit with Dave Sitek. I really like him as a producer, thought he was good. There’s some good songs there.”

Liam’s rating: 8/10

Oasis – ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994)

“Mega. Absolutely biblical. I don’t remember much about it, but obviously it’s stood the test of time. I f**king love that record; I still play some of the songs. A f**king mega album,that was. That’s exactly what made us. For a lot of the kids, it means a lot to their generation.”

Liam’s rating: 10/10

Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ (1995)

“Another big album. I loved it. A lot of great songs on there. That turned us into proper, like, global, worldwide f**king idiots or whatever.”

Liam’s rating: 10/10

Oasis – ‘Be Here Now’ (1997)

“I love [it]. The only problem is our kid thought he’d be a bit of a producer, whereas Owen Morris – who is a producer – would have gone, ‘Leave it out with them Slash guitars, mate’, ‘This song’s a bit long’. That’s how it got long, and that’s why Noel hasn’t got fond memories of it. But I think it’s f**king class.”

Liam’s rating: 10/10

Liam Gallagher – ‘As You Were’ (2017)

“F**king 10 mate. Take it to 11 if you want.”

Liam’s rating: 11/10