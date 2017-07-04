These 10 lyrical tests will separate real fans from the chaff

Though fleeting, The Libertines’ early ’00s surge was something undeniably special. And we might’ve easily been convinced that that was our lot , but the likely lads made a 2015 return with their third album ‘Anthems for Doomed Youth’, proving all the naysayers dramatically wrong.

With Pete and Carl both in better places now, we can look back at their tumultuous love affair and the music it bore with fondness. Referencing their own addiction-afflicted lives, paying regular homages to London, their songs offer something uniquely Libertines-y in every verse. So while we wait for the boys to return with new material, here’s a lyrics quiz!