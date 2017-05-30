Lil Yachty has finally learned the difference between a cello and a clarinet, and it’s glorious

The Atlanta rapper unleashed his debut album 'Teenage Emotions' last week, but he's had to backtrack on one particular lyric after it blew up on social media

Ahh, Lil Yachty – the young Atlanta rapper with the nautical nom de plume, cherry-red hair and split artistic personalities. Along with the auto-tuned emotion of Yachty, there’s his far more aggressive alter-ego Lil Boat (which stands for ‘Best Of All Time’) and their ‘uncle’, Darnell Boat.

He’s one of the most-talked-about artists in hip-hop at the moment, with some loving the fresh take he’s brought to the genre (and let’s not forget that awesome album cover) and others absolutely fucking hating how he supposedly embodies everything that’s “wrong” with hip-hop in 2017.

It’s fair to say that the precocious 19-year-old splits opinion, but one thing the majority of us can agree on when it comes to Yachty is that the lad knows how to self-deprecate – especially after he admitted to a pretty glaring fuck-up on one of the stand-out tracks from his newly-released debut studio album, ‘Teenage Emotions’.

The mistake in question can be found on the track ‘Peek A Boo’, with features his ‘big brothers’ Migos. It’s a buoyant, trap-laden creation that sees Yachty and Migos trading verses and spitting fire; the track bouncing along with the name of the children’s game manipulated to serve as its filthy hook. Watch ‘Peek A Boo”s sensational video – and Yachty’s Iced Gem-like grill – below.

However, at one point in Yachty’s opening verse, he makes this rather a.) explicit and b.) eyebrow-raising observation: “My new bitch yellow / She blow that dick like a cello.” Blatant, blatant misogyny aside, there’s something not quite here, isn’t there? Let’s look at it again: “She blow that dick like a cello“. Blow… like… a cello. Ahem.

Twitter user Brandon Wardell picked up on the mistake first, and offered Yachty some very visual clarification on his mistake.

Speaking to Genius for a feature that explored the meaning behind the lyrics to ‘Peek A Boo’, Yachty had no choice but to front up to his orchestral mistake.

“Before you come at me, I’ma let you know,” he began. “I’ma blame my A&R. Because he listened to that song many times and he allowed me to say that.. I guess for a second, I thought a cello was a woodwind instrument and it is not.

“And nobody ever said shit. Nobody ever pulled up a pic and said, ‘Hey man. I don’t know if you know what this is, but it ain’t that.’ I fucked up. I thought Squidward played the cello. He don’t. That’s a flute. I fucked up. But it do sound good.”

Now, it’s excellent that you’ve deciphered the difference between string and woodwind orchestral instruments, Yachty – but doesn’t Spongebob Squarepants‘ Squidward play the…

He plays the clarinet, Yachty.

