Chester Bennington was more than just a frontman. He was a pivotal figure in the 21st Century US rock scene and a nu-metal icon. He was also in possession of one of the finest male voices of a generation. Since news of his suicide emerged yesterday, fans have been sharing their favourite clips of the singer in tribute. None illustrate his enormous talent better than this isolated vocal track from Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’.

Building slowly to the explosive chorus, his voice transforms from hushed croon to snarling growl for the immortal refrain: “I’ve become so numb / I can’t feel you there”. It’s a powerful listen and feels like you’re right there in the recording studio with him. You can listen to the 2003 track below. Bennington’s vocals come in at the 0.22 mark.

Chester Bennington was found dead at his home in California yesterday (July 20). He was just 41, and is survived by his wife and six children. The news comes just months after the death of his close friend and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. Both had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction throughout their lives as well as mental health problems.

In his final interview Bennington had spoken about his complex relationship with depression. Speaking to Will Lavin, he talked about his choice to “fight for what I wanted” and how new Linkin Park album One More Light had helped him through the “darkest time” of his life. “I wanted to enjoy being a dad and having friends and just getting up in the morning. Because that was a struggle for me,” he added.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

