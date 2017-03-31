Linkin Park’s label Q&A: three things we learned

21 years on from their formation, Linkin Park have engrained themselves into musical history, with record sales exceeding 70 million. 2017 has seen the rock legends entering the pop world with their upcoming album ‘Battle Symphony’: most will already be familiar with their new direction, thanks to their single ‘Heavy’ feat. Kiiara. As the Linkin Park hype gains momentum, their label Warner Music Group yesterday (March 30) held a Q&A with Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda, where we learnt a lot…

1. Linkin Park are grime fans

When asked on what they thought of UK music recently – and the resurgence of grime – they displayed massive respect, saying they were fans of Skepta, Giggs and Stormzy. They explained that they’ve been watching and listening from afar, but said they’d underestimated the demand for grime in the UK.

2. Zane Lowe acted as the matchmaker between them and Kiiara, who features on ‘Heavy’.

Beats 1’s Zane Lowe hooked Linkin Park up with Kiiara, who features on ‘Heavy’. Mike Shinoda explained that Zane had texted him saying that they should check out Kiiara, because he’d just interviewed her, and her favourite band was Linkin Park. As the band were looking for a female vocalist, Mike sorted a meet-up where they got to know each other.

3. For the first time ever, Linkin Park changed their writing process.

Chester and Mike both admitted that they have changed their writing process on the new album, writing the lyrics first and piecing together the music after.

Words: Josh Clubbe

NME also got to do a Q&A with the Linkin Park guys, which you can watch right now below: