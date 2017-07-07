Soundtrack of My Life: Lord Buckethead

Intergalactic space lord and parliamentary wannabe

The song I can’t get out of my buckethead

Andrew Lloyd Webber – Theme (Paganini Caprice In A Minor No. 24) And Variations 1-4

“History will see it for the fusion masterpiece it is. Both Lloyd Webbers are at the absolute top of their musical game – do not scoff, reader, but instead give it a stream and see for yourself. Please tell Noel Gallagher from me that this is how you put a cello to a rock beat. This track is class.”

The song that makes me want to dance

Falco – The Sound Of Musik

“For me, this song encapsulates the euphoric joy of 1980s Earth pop. It’s a pocket symphony of synth strangeness and I love it so much I used it for my victory dance at the Magnet Leisure Centre, Maidenhead, once I’d secured my precious, historic 249 votes in your recent general election.”

The song I’d turn into the national anthem

Genesis – Land Of Confusion

“The most important thing is that you change the anthem from the current one. Its melodic and harmonic structures are so primitive it offends my auditory organs. ‘Land Of Confusion’ by Genesis is not only a perfectly apt replacement given Britain’s current predicament, it’s also a cracking tune.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Rod Stewart – ‘Maggie May’

“I’ve no quarrel with either the content oft his song or with the husky knight himself Sir Rod. However, its mere title now conjures the twin phantoms of a pair of British Prime Ministers I’ve battled on the general election stage [Lord Buckethead ran against Margaret Thatcher in 1987 and Theresa May in 2017] and hence these days I tend to give it a wide berth.”

The song I want played at my funeral

George Harrison – My Sweet Lord

“I think this is a bit of a morbid question, NME, but if I must answer it then I would suggest something that reflects my lordliness, contains a contemplative tone and involves one of the Fab Four – because in my experience, the idea of any list of favourite Earth songs lacking a Beatle is unconscionable. I also like ‘He’s So Fine’ by The Chiffons, but this is entirely unconnected.”

The first album I bought

Simply Red – Stars

“When I visited Earth in 1992 I confess I was a little bit homesick for Hyperspace. I wanted something to remind me of home, so I purchased a copy of ‘Stars’ by Simply Red. I felt more homesick after that.”

The first gig I went to

Sleaford Mods

“On Earth, I suppose my first would have to be Sleaford Mods,who I introduced at Glastonbury 2017. I was impressed by their pulsing rhythms and by the way Jason and Andrew don’t mincetheir words about the state of your nation. The crowd and the Park Stage setting were also spot on.”

The song I do at karaoke

Stan Ridgeway – Camouflage

“I’m a recent convert to the ways of karaoke because we don’t have this in Hyperspace, butI like it so much I’ve installed a system on my mothership. Anyone found to be tone deaf is blasted out of the airlock, so it’s tremendous fun. I remember ‘Camouflage’ from my visit to Earth in 1987 and it combines a fascinating lyric with a stonking chorus. What’s more, it’s a long song, so I get to hog the machine.”