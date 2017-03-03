When Lorde met David Bowie in November 2013, he told her that her music “felt like listening to tomorrow”. Yesterday, the Kiwi pop maverick gave a new spin on that sound with ‘Green Light’ – her first single in more than two years. A sadbanger for the ages, it’s got a euphoric, ultra-’90s piano line, a shrill, ear-skewering chorus, and some really top-notch wordplay about white lies. The fan reaction has been brilliant, but celeb fans especially are clamouring to share their love for Lorde. Check out the best reactions below.

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul wants more:

Bastille are loving it:

Kickass actor Chloë Grace Moretz loves it too

Charli XCX is full of praise:

It’s so good that PWR BTTM’s Liv Bruce lip-synced to it in the street:

Paramore’s Hayley Williams cannot overstate her approval:

…while Diplo is trying and failing to keep his fandom low-key:

Shura very much enjoyed the brilliant, car-dancing video:

Dua Lipa LOVES it:

Shamir has the perfect gif for it:

Aussie popstar Troye Sivan enjoyed waking up to it:

Son Lux had some macabre praise to hand out

And then Jedward went and compared her new artwork to the Mona Lisa:

And meanwhile, Katy Perry shouted out an American taxi service called Lyft, for some reason.

Still not convinced you’ll like it? Check out the song – and video – below: