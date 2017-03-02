Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ is a ‘different, unexpected’ euphoric rocket that’ll have you giving thanks for her return

It's the first song to be taken from the follow-up to her 2013 debut 'Pure Heroine'

“I am so proud of this song,” Lorde tweeted about ‘Green Light’ recently. “[I]t’s very different, and kinda unexpected. it’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE.”

Turns out the New Zealand superstar isn’t wrong at all. The first track from ‘Melodrama’, the follow-up to ‘Pure Heroine‘, is different and unexpected. For a start, she sounds a lot angrier and more theatrical than she did on her 2013 debut. Her voice is raspier, a touch deeper, still with that elegance and poise she emerged with, but with it pushed further down in favour of a messier emotions.

“I know what you did and I want to scream the truth,” she sings on the track’s first verse, adding with a hiss: “She thinks you love the beach/You’re such a damn liar.” In the chorus, Lorde makes it clear what this song is about – a break-up – with the line “Honey I’ll come get my things, but I can’t let go“.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 tonight (March 2), the musician explained: “It’s about heartbreak. I’m not used to writing about that. It’s about those moments after your life changes and all those silly things you gravitate towards.”

This being Lorde – an ever-curious, unique and intriguing songwriter – she isn’t about to let her first major break-up pull her triumphant return down into the doldrums. That’s why the slow, steady piano chords of the verse soon tumble into something a lot bouncier and happier (and with a rave-y edge), lifting her up to dizzying heights of euphoria.

‘Green Light’ might be about parting ways with a significant other, but its creator makes it sound like the most freeing experience of all time; a rush of overwhelming, giddy feeling and a fresh possibility of being able to do anything. It’s the kind of song you’re constantly searching for when you’re stuck in a rut – a proverbial rocket to drag you up by the collar, dust you down and set you back on the right track.

“This is that drunk girl at the party crying about her boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess,” Lorde told Lowe of the track. “That’s her tonight, but tomorrow she starts to rebuild.” She might sound different this time round, but it seems she’s still the same inspiring, strong, smart woman we met years ago. Bring on the ‘Melodrama’.