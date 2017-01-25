This new Ryan Gosling waxwork looks like Lee from Blue

All rise to greet this monstrosity

Now there’s a Ryan Gosling that won’t eat his cereal. Madame Tussauds Berlin’s new statue of the La La Land star was unveiled yesterday, January 23, and it’s hauntingly lifeless. It looks like Ryan Gosling has melted. Actually, when you look at it in the right light, it looks a bit like Lee from Blue, doesn’t it?

Getty Images

What would Gosling say if he saw this monstrosity? Madame Tussauds’ Lorde was pretty accurate. Nicki Minaj hailed their waxwork of her – doing a pose from her ‘Anaconda’ video – “iconic”. The last time they created such a lifeless piece was their Justin Bieber waxwork. What’s even weirder about the whole thing is that just over two years ago, Madame Tussauds London unveiled a statue of Gosling which totally nailed it:

Getty Images

The only way to reasonably explain the horrible waxwork is that, like everyone who hasn’t seen La La Land, the artists at Madame Tussauds Berlin are sick and tired of being told it’s the best film of the year. Like, enough is enough.

If there’s any consolation at all for Gosling, it’s that Madame Tussauds Washington DC’s version of Robert Pattinson, unveiled all the way back in 2011, was even worse.