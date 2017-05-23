Manchester terror attack – how to check if family and friends are OK

Are you worried that loved ones might have been caught up in the Manchester terror attack on May 22? Here are the numbers you need.

Last night – Monday May 22 – an explosion after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena left 22 dead and around 59 injured. Police believe the explosion to be at the hands of a single suicide bomber.

If you are worried that friends or family may have been caught up in the events at Manchester Arena on Monday night, here’s how you can check on their whereabouts.

Helpline

Manchester Police have set up an emergency information line to help you locate friends and family. That number is (0161 856 9400).

Holiday Inn & Premier Inn

Those affected by the blast were taken to two local hotels, they are the Premier Inn and Holiday Inn. Latest reports suggest there are still 40 children being housed at the Holiday Inn who are yet to get in touch with their parents. Here are the numbers for those hotels.

The Holiday Inn Express, Manchester Arena – 0161 836 9600 or contact Paula Robinson at Holiday Inn directly on 078967711298.

The Premier Inn, Manchester City Centre – 0871 527 8744

On social media

On Twitter, #MissinginManchester and #ManchesterMissing are trending and can be used to report missing persons.

Facebook have also activated their safety check feature which people in the Manchester area can use to mark themselves as safe.

Hospitals

Here’s some information on local hospitals.

If anyone is in need of a place to stay, the hashtag #RoomForManchester is trending on Twitter offering shelter to anyone affected by the incident.

Among those still missing is 15-year-old Olivia Campbell. Contact @hello_leesha on Twitter if you have any information about her whereabouts.

Martyn Hett has also not been seen since the end of the concert after he was separated from his friend.

Courtney Boyle and her step-father Philip Tron are also still thought to be missing.

Our thoughts are with the people of Manchester today and everyone affected by this horrific event.