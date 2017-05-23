This story is developing. We'll update it as more information is available.

Last night (May 22), an attack during an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed at least 22 people and wounded close to sixty. The explosion took place in the arena foyer as gig-goers were leaving the venue, many of which were young teenagers or children.

While the full details of the event are still being clarified, it is extremely likely that the attack will have consequences on upcoming concerts around the country and in Manchester. Here’s what we know about some of the currently scheduled gigs in arenas. This story will be updated with more news as it comes in, and arenas respond to our requests.

Manchester Arena

Take That were due to play the venue on Thursday (25th), Friday (26th) and Saturday (27th). No official announcement has been made, but as reported by The Express, it is likely that the shows will not go ahead, and that the venue will be closed for “the foreseeable future”.

Liverpool Echo Arena

Take That played the first of two shows at the arena last night (May 22nd), with another scheduled for Tuesday (23rd). The band have released a statement saying that tonight’s gig (May 23) has been postponed. The statement reads:

‘Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at The Manchester Arena, we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.’

The o2 – London

Ariana Grande is currently scheduled to play two shows at the London venue on Thursday and Friday. The venue’s official Twitter account said that “Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

It has since issued a further update.

Barclaycard Arena – Birmingham

Indian musician Gurdas Maan is currently scheduled to play at the Birmingham venue on Saturday (May 27). The arena has not responded to questions about whether the show will go ahead,

SSE Hydro – Glasgow

Kiss are currently billed to play the venue on Saturday. No statement has been made about whether the gig will still go ahead.

First Direct Arena – Leeds

The venue’s website has still listed Adam Ant as playing the venue on Saturday May 27 and no statement has been made about the show.

Bridgewater Hall – Manchester

The Manchester venue has confirmed that tonight’s gig by Simple Minds will go ahead as planned.

Royal Albert Hall – London

The venue confirmed that its Il Volo show tonight will proceed, and that they “are taking advice from the Met Police and have stepped up security throughout the building and the precinct for event periods.”

Old Trafford Cricket Ground – Manchester

The Courteeners are currently scheduled to play a huge outdoor show to 50,000 this coming Saturday (May 27) in Manchester. NME have reached out to the band’s press representative to learn about whether the show will still be going ahead.