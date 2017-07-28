The Love Island resident and Blazin' Squad guy tells NME about the songs that shaped his life

The first song I fell in love with

Vanilla Ice – ‘Ice Ice Baby’

“I remember having an old school cassette player, and having the Vanilla Ice album in it and playing it all the way through; but it was that song which was my favourite for so long. The beats sick, the sample’s crazy – so I do still love it now.”

The first album I ever bought

Mase – ‘Harlem Road’

“I bought it from Woolworths. This was when I started getting into rap and I was getting my pocket money. Back in the day on The Box, they had all the videos and you’d sit up and wait for all your favourite songs to come on. And Mase had ‘Feel So Good’, and I heard that and was like, this is wicked, so I bought the album.”

The song that made me want to perform

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

So Solid Crew – ‘Oh No (Sentimental Things)’

“I used to download songs – listen, and then try and rap around what they were doing, and this was the one what made me want to be an MC.”

The song I do at karaoke

Blazin’ Squad – ‘Crossroads’

“Whenever I’m anywhere that does karaoke, everyone is like “Marc, do it, do it!” – so it ends up happening. I always try to do like ABBA or Bon Jovi, but everyone always makes me do ‘Crossroads’”

The song that reminds me of being young

Big Mountain – ‘Baby I Love Your Way’

“It comes on and I go back to being seven. It reminds of being in my Mum’s Escort and sitting in the back of the car with that on the radio.”

The song that changed my life

Joni Mitchell – ‘Both Sides Now’

“It’s a beautiful piece of music – but the words are so meaningful. At the time the Squad had gone their own ways and were trying to do their own thing – and I heard that song, and it made me look at things from a different point of view.”

The song that reminds me of being on Love Island

J Hus – ‘Did You See’

“Everyone was just singing it around the house – we were just entertaining ourselves with it; and it got played at all the parties.”

Marcel came fourth in Love Island and is currently working on new music