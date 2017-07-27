Where was Steps nod though?

At 11am today the coveted shortlist for the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017 was revealed. The annual prize recognises the best album from the UK and Ireland over the past year, and has previously been won by PJ Harvey, Dizzee Rascal and Skepta.

This year nominees include Ed Sheeran, Alt-J and The xx, with Stormzy and Sampha being the early bookies favourites.

But like every year, not everybody agrees with the shortlist.

As the countdown to the nominations started, people got ready for the incoming Twitter storm:

And as the clock hit 11am, it all began:

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Some were unimpressed that their favourite band has been excluded:

And some are equally unimpressed at some of the acts who were included:

There were particularly strong opinions on pop prince Ed Sheeran’s inclusion in the shortlist:

Meanwhile this fan was just waiting for the inevitable:

And some just didn’t seem to care at all:

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

But there was one absolute boy missing from the shortlist:

Whilst the storm raged on Twitter, some just checked in for the drama:

And Geoff Barrow from Portishead, who won the award in 1995 with Dummy, told it as it was:

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will take place at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 14