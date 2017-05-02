PDAs, bathroom selfies, and Rihanna

Last night (May 1) was the Met Gala, a charity ball held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art every year on the first Monday in May. As one of the biggest fashion events of the US calendar, it’s often known for its selection of avant-garde outfits – this year’s theme was Comme Des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo – which inevitably led to these memorable moments…

1. Jaden Smith held his hair like a bouquet

In unrelated news, in 2015 it was reported that Smith considers himself a “modern day prophet”.

2. Cara Delevingne didn’t bring any hair

That’s because she’s just been shooting a new romance/tragedy film called Life In A Year – with Jaden Smith, believe it or not. Yep: the movie requires both of them to be bald, so he cut his hair and kept it, she got rid of it and painted her pate silver.

3. Selena Gomez & The Weeknd made their relationship official, if you care about that sort of thing

This was the first time the power-couple have appeared together on a red carpet.

4. Solange had her skates on

Ice cold.

5. P. Diddy took a lil nap on the red carpet

Attention-seeking? Sure. But you’re talking about him, aren’t you?

6. This random lady was so futuristic-looking she became a meme

No PDAs are going to draw attention from that tin-foil helmet thing. What even is it?

7. Katy Perry wore the theme

The theme of the evening was designer Rei Kawakubo, the founder of Comme des Garçons. Katy Perry was looking suitably avant-garde in one of her creations.

8. Pharrell and his wife Helen Lasichanh became a meme

Mainly because of Helen, to be honest.

9. Kylie Jenner came as Not Beyoncé

Didn’t she nail the look?

10. There was a massive bathroom selfie and Frank Ocean was in it

A rare public appearance from the ‘Blonde’ man.

11. Rihanna won

Rihanna was named Best Dressed by Vogue, as always. She was dressed, of course, in Comme des Garçons.