This Migos-loving kid had a better Coachella than you

Say hello to Lil Kid, who knows all the words to 'Bad and Boujee'

Being sat at home in the cold, thousands of miles from the Indio, California desert, it’s easy to feel jealous of Coachella-goers. But even if you’d taken the globe-trotting trip to be in the company of Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, there’s no chance you’ll have had as good a time as this kid watching Migos.

Amazing footage has emerged of Migos’ greatest fan, newly dubbed ‘Lil Kid’ after becoming a viral sensation. He can be seen busting some serious moves while on his dad’s shoulders, as the trio of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset performed last Sunday (April 16). Migos were joined on stage by Future and Travis Scott, but all eyes were on this kid, mouthing along to ‘Bad and Boujee’. He knew every single word. He could dab. He was a star in the making.

A second clip sees the same kid, named Max Nilsson, perfectly replicating every word to Drake’s ‘Fake Love’. He’s stood next to American footballer Odell Beckham Jr., no less, with the NFL star more captivated by this pint-sized rapper than the show itself.

Migos have had one hell of a year – second album ‘Culture’ topped the Billboard 200 back in January – and they’re picking up fans on every side of the globe, but few come cooler than this guy. Hopefully he’ll make an on-stage cameo by the time Coachella’s second weekend kicks off (April 21-23).