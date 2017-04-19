Mike Tyson showed Migos round his luxury pad while singing ‘Versace’

The boxing legend showed off his collection of pigeons, obviously.



Migos are riding a wave right now. Rap’s hottest trio are winning over new fans every minute – some of which were barely a year old when 2013 mixtape ‘Young Rich N***as’ came out.

Next in the Atlanta group’s line of amazing, previously unimaginable experiences: a tour of boxing legend Mike Tyson’s Vegas mansion. It’s a short visit, but it manages to include some priceless moments.

Best of all is Tyson showing off his pigeon pen. For those who don’t know, Mike Tyson really likes pigeons. Swapping knockout blows for a zen, peaceful lifestyle, the former heavyweight champion of the world is now a wholesome, bird-loving vegan. Migos get a first-hand look at the veritable pigeon palace. These pigeons live one hell of a pampered lifestyle. They even drink FIJI-branded bottled water, for crying out loud. “They always come back,” Tyson claims, “unless a hawk gets them, or something. Sometimes a hawk or a falcon gets them.”

As well as checking out the pigeon pen, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset check out Tyson’s famous boxing memorabilia and pay compliments after watching his 8-year-old daughter play piano. Quavo takes a particular interest in his white tiger, saying he wants to get one of his own.

The grand mansion tour ends in the only way it possibly could – with Tyson riffing to the lyrics of Migos’ ‘Versace’. Amazing.