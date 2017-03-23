4 /7

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams

Never shy of controversy, 2013 chart-topper ‘Blurred Lines’ was subject to one of the most high-profile, watershed cases in royalty disputes. The Marvin Gaye estate filed a lawsuit against Williams, rapper TI and Thicke (who later claimed he was too drunk to write the song), because the song ripped off 1977’s ‘Got to Give it Up’. Speaking to GQ, Thicke passed the blame to Williams by describing the songwriting process: “I was like, ‘Damn, we should make something like that, something with that groove.’ Then he started playing a little something and we literally wrote the song in about a half hour and recorded it.” A jury awarded $7.4m to Gaye’s children after a ruling in March 2015.

Credit: Getty