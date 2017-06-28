Doing it for the Gram: 31 musicians’ first ever Instagram posts
Some great, some funny, some... questionable
Any Instagram account’s first post reveals a lot about the person that owns it and the kind of account they’re going to curate – and the same is true of musicians’ accounts. In the case of Arctic Monkeys, their first (and only) post makes them out to be a clean-cut, silent, brooding type. Paramore’s is playful; La Roux’s is arresting; Britney Spears’ is unashamedly in favour of expired boyband The Wanted; Beyoncé’s is coolly political; Alt-J’s, meanwhile, goofily self-aware. Kasabian’s is just a little bit silly.
After trawling through bands’ feeds, we’ve gathered the photos that 31 musicians decided to post on the blank, brand-new feeds of their Instagram accounts. Check them out below: they’re a pretty good litmus test of whether an artist is worth following (or not).
1. Paramore:
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
2. The Rolling Stones:
3. Arctic Monkeys:
4. Grace Jones:
5. Green Day:
6. Elton John:
7. La Roux:
8. Madonna:
9. FKA Twigs:
10. Kasabian:
11. Chance The Rapper:
12. The xx:
13. Lorde:
14. Slaves:
15. Ed Sheeran:
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
16. Charli XCX:
17. U2:
18. Liam Gallagher:
19. Beyoncé:
20. Dizzee Rascal:
21. Catfish and The Bottlemen:
22. Florence and the Machine:
23. The 1975’s Matty Healy:
24. Zayn Malik:
25. Drake:
26. Bring Me The Horizon:
27. Lady Gaga:
28. Jamie T:
29. Britney Spears:
MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)
30. Noel Gallagher
31. Alt-J:
Who’s the best artist you follow on Insta? Let us know which accounts are the best value in the comments below.