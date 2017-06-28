Doing it for the Gram: 31 musicians’ first ever Instagram posts

Some great, some funny, some... questionable

Any Instagram account’s first post reveals a lot about the person that owns it and the kind of account they’re going to curate –  and the same is true of musicians’ accounts. In the case of Arctic Monkeys, their first (and only) post makes them out to be a clean-cut, silent, brooding type. Paramore’s is playful; La Roux’s is arresting; Britney Spears’ is unashamedly in favour of expired boyband The Wanted; Beyoncé’s is coolly political; Alt-J’s, meanwhile, goofily self-aware. Kasabian’s is just a little bit silly.

After trawling through bands’ feeds, we’ve gathered the photos that 31 musicians decided to post on the blank, brand-new feeds of their Instagram accounts. Check them out below: they’re a pretty good litmus test of whether an artist is worth following (or not).

1. Paramore:

Look how arty our first instagram is.

2. The Rolling Stones:

#TheRollingStones at the doorway of the Marquee Club, 11th July 2012

3. Arctic Monkeys:

AM

4. Grace Jones:

Performing at @AnnabelsMayfair on Tuesday night! #AStringOfNakedLightbulbs #Annabels #London

5. Green Day:

#99revolutionstour #greendaytour2013

6. Elton John:

7. La Roux:

New things.

8. Madonna:

Election Night 2012

9. FKA Twigs:

10. Kasabian:

Mega fan art from the Russian fans…

11. Chance The Rapper:

On the set of Mo Purp @ElijahAlvarado @Alex_Wiley

12. The xx:

13. Lorde:

gems x disney

14. Slaves:

TOUR @drenge #slavesuk #band #music #tour #uk

15. Ed Sheeran:

First instagram post, on the way to hackney weekender

16. Charli XCX:

DREAM TEAM!

17. U2:

Hello, hello #U2ieTour

18. Liam Gallagher:

19. Beyoncé:

20. Dizzee Rascal:

21. Catfish and The Bottlemen:

22. Florence and the Machine:

23. The 1975’s Matty Healy:

Mobbing'

24. Zayn Malik:

Check out my cover of @interviewmag's September issue.

25. Drake:

Homeward Bound

26. Bring Me The Horizon:

@jordanfish86 falling over Corey Taylor last night…

27. Lady Gaga:

28. Jamie T:

29. Britney Spears:

30. Noel Gallagher

Is there anybody out there? (Image by @hazelbeecards)

31. Alt-J:

First post sure

