Some great, some funny, some... questionable

Any Instagram account’s first post reveals a lot about the person that owns it and the kind of account they’re going to curate – and the same is true of musicians’ accounts. In the case of Arctic Monkeys, their first (and only) post makes them out to be a clean-cut, silent, brooding type. Paramore’s is playful; La Roux’s is arresting; Britney Spears’ is unashamedly in favour of expired boyband The Wanted; Beyoncé’s is coolly political; Alt-J’s, meanwhile, goofily self-aware. Kasabian’s is just a little bit silly.

After trawling through bands’ feeds, we’ve gathered the photos that 31 musicians decided to post on the blank, brand-new feeds of their Instagram accounts. Check them out below: they’re a pretty good litmus test of whether an artist is worth following (or not).

1. Paramore:

Look how arty our first instagram is. A post shared by paramore (@paramore) on Jun 2, 2012 at 7:40pm PDT

2. The Rolling Stones:

#TheRollingStones at the doorway of the Marquee Club, 11th July 2012 A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on Sep 28, 2012 at 7:36am PDT

3. Arctic Monkeys:

AM A post shared by @arcticmonkeys on May 14, 2014 at 6:03am PDT

4. Grace Jones:

Performing at @AnnabelsMayfair on Tuesday night! #AStringOfNakedLightbulbs #Annabels #London A post shared by Grace Jones (@gracejonesofficial) on Oct 30, 2014 at 1:33pm PDT

5. Green Day:

#99revolutionstour #greendaytour2013 A post shared by Green Day (@greenday) on May 27, 2013 at 11:43am PDT

6. Elton John:

Please join us this Sunday @DavidFurnish and I will be posting special moments from our big day. #ShareTheLove #EltonJohn #DavidFurnish A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Dec 19, 2014 at 4:17pm PST

7. La Roux:

New things. A post shared by LA ROUX (@larouxroux) on May 6, 2014 at 9:08am PDT

8. Madonna:

Election Night 2012 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Nov 8, 2012 at 6:36am PST

9. FKA Twigs:

A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Apr 26, 2012 at 5:10am PDT

10. Kasabian:

Mega fan art from the Russian fans… A post shared by Kasabian (@kasabianofficial) on Nov 20, 2012 at 7:44am PST

11. Chance The Rapper:

On the set of Mo Purp @ElijahAlvarado @Alex_Wiley A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jun 14, 2012 at 2:52pm PDT

12. The xx:

A post shared by The xx (@thexx) on Apr 10, 2013 at 11:20pm PDT

13. Lorde:

gems x disney A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Dec 1, 2012 at 9:50pm PST

14. Slaves:

TOUR @drenge #slavesuk #band #music #tour #uk A post shared by SLAVES (@slaves) on Sep 1, 2013 at 1:41pm PDT

15. Ed Sheeran:

First instagram post, on the way to hackney weekender A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 23, 2012 at 4:55am PDT

16. Charli XCX:

DREAM TEAM! A post shared by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Jan 30, 2013 at 9:59am PST

17. U2:

Hello, hello #U2ieTour A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on Nov 4, 2015 at 10:55am PST

18. Liam Gallagher:

A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) on May 26, 2017 at 12:40am PDT

19. Beyoncé:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 6, 2012 at 2:13pm PST

20. Dizzee Rascal:

Me and @djmk going through set list for Parklife Festival in Manchester tomorrow. It's gonna be MAD!!! #dizzeerascal #dirteestank A post shared by Dizzee Rascal (@dizzeerascal) on Jun 9, 2012 at 9:05am PDT

21. Catfish and The Bottlemen:

We’re pleased to announce we have joined the Primary Talent International roster among the likes of Alt-J, Babyshambles, Dizzee Rascal, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Lana Del Rey and many more… www.primarytalent.com/new-signings/jan2013 A post shared by Catfish and the Bottlemen (@catfishandthebottlemen) on Jan 16, 2013 at 3:03pm PST

22. Florence and the Machine:

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence) on Sep 17, 2012 at 4:19pm PDT

23. The 1975’s Matty Healy:

Mobbing' A post shared by @trumanblack on Jul 11, 2012 at 3:40pm PDT

24. Zayn Malik:

Check out my cover of @interviewmag's September issue. A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 1, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

25. Drake:

Homeward Bound A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 2, 2011 at 10:52pm PST

26. Bring Me The Horizon:

@jordanfish86 falling over Corey Taylor last night… A post shared by Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) on Feb 22, 2013 at 3:56pm PST

27. Lady Gaga:

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 20, 2012 at 8:48pm PDT

28. Jamie T:

A post shared by Jamie T (@jamietmusic) on Nov 6, 2014 at 7:00am PST

29. Britney Spears:

So the boys from The Wanted came to my Wembley show & we hung out backstage! Love them! I've asked them to open my show in Manchester on Sunday. Who's coming? Going to be a lot of fun!! -Brit A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 2, 2011 at 9:42am PDT

30. Noel Gallagher

Is there anybody out there? (Image by @hazelbeecards) A post shared by Noel Gallagher (@themightyi) on Mar 4, 2015 at 9:42am PST

31. Alt-J:

First post sure A post shared by alt-J (@unrealaltj) on May 26, 2014 at 4:44pm PDT

Who’s the best artist you follow on Insta? Let us know which accounts are the best value in the comments below.