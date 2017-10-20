Buckle in, fans. Work on The 1975’s new album is well under way – in fact, they’re slap bang in the middle of making it. We’re excited – not just because we named their last album ‘I like it when you sleep…’ our best of 2016 – but because it looks set to be the record that cements their reputation as the defining pop band of the decade.

Here’s what we know about The 1975’s new album so far.

When is The 1975’s new album going to be released?

It’s going to be out in 2018, frontman Matty Healy says. In July he also teased a potential release date, 1st June. Though whether that is referencing the first single or album is yet to be seen.

What is The 1975’s new album going to be called?

It’s going to be called ‘Music For Cars’. Speaking to NME in our recent interview, Healy explained why they’re reusing the name of one the band’s early EP for album three.

“‘Music For Cars’ was an EP named for our love for Brian Eno,” Healy said. “We’re using it as the album title now because of how meta and self-referential everything has become in the world of The 1975, and ‘Music For Cars’ was always my favourite title of everything we’d ever done, so it kinda made sense to wrap it up that way.”

Have we seen the artwork for The 1975’s new album?

Not yet. Though it’s entirely possible that the band continue reworking the aesthetic and artwork that were used on debut album, ‘The 1975’ and ‘I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’. See both of those artworks below.

What songs will feature on The 1975’s new album?

The tracklist hasn’t been announced, but via his Instagram, Matty has been teasing a couple of the songs – one of which is called ‘jesus christ 2005 god bless america’.

the need to start editing A post shared by @trumanblack on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

The post also said that the current framework for the album is 2 hours and 13 minutes long, but the caption reads “need to start editing”. Speaking to NME, he elaborated on it. “There’s an insane amount of ideas on the table, but that’s just kind of how we work. We’ve always been like magpies. We’re millennials – we don’t have the attention span.”

Have we heard any songs from The 1975’s new album?

We currently haven’t heard any of the songs from The 1975’s ‘Music For Cars’.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

What will The 1975’s new album sound like?

‘Music For Cars’ has long been referred to by the band as the final instalment in a trilogy of albums. “Our first three albums are the story of a person; it’s always kind of been my story. It spanned adolescence to maturity, success and trying to mediate the two, and the third one is where we are now,” Healy told NME.

“I haven’t really decided the statement of where we are now yet. It’s sort of difficult to understand the present,” he added.

He also revealed that he’s “not really in a good headspace” while writing the album, but maybe that’s not something worry about. “I wasn’t [in a good headspace] in the last one and I wasn’t in the one before it. My creative pursuit doesn’t elicit much happiness because a lot of the time it’s about the darker side of me. That’s the way it should be, if you’re really challenging yourself. But yeah, it’s f**king torture.”

Healy also revealed that the pressure is on for album three, and told NME, “it has to be the best thing we’ve ever done.” In March 2017 he said that they need to reach the heights of The Smiths and Radiohead’s finest hours. “If you look at third albums, ‘OK Computer’ or ‘The Queen Is Dead’, that’s what we need to do,” he said.

Are The 1975 on tour?

Currently no. But we reckon they’re primed to return to festival headliner form following on from their huge Latitude set.