What's going on with Alt-J's third album?

Alt-J‘s second album, ‘This Is All Yours’, was released in September 2014, and in the two years since the band has headlined Latitude and played a UK arena tour. Keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton has opened a café in east London, drummer Thom Sonny Green has released a solo electronic album, and singer Joe Newman has featured on a Clams Casino track with Lil B. But there have also been murmurings about a new Alt-J album, so we’ve rounded up all there is to know so far.

What can we expect from the new Alt-J album?

“There’s been a lot of ideas,” drummer Thom Sonny Green told NME in August 2016. “We’re very excited about it, I think it’s going to be pretty interesting. I feel like it’ll be different, but I don’t know. It’s funny – we write together so well and it comes pretty naturally and pretty quick, but I can’t predict it. We write what we feel.”

Now that we’ve clarified things (a tiny bit), let’s look back at what keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton said in August 2015. He said they were “feeling excited” about recording again, but explained why the band would take a bit of a break before album three thus: “We just want to have no pressure on us to produce something and do it as and when it feels right really.” They took a break that started in January but have since discussed the next record, says Green. “We’re meeting up at the moment to talk about the next album. I mean, we never stopped thinking about it, we just needed a break. Alt-J is by no means over.”

Have we heard any new Alt-J songs yet?

No. We have heard drummer Thom Sonny Green’s new solo record ‘High Anxiety’, but if you’re wondering whether it will affect the sound of the new album, you’d be wrong. “A lot of the stuff that I do doesn’t work with the band,” he says. “I didn’t want to push it on the band. I wanted a place to put everything else that I was making instead of just getting rid of it.” Have a listen to some of that below:

You might look for clues elsewhere – Green told DIY, “All we ever want to do is write interesting things, so we might write an entire album with an acoustic guitar and a tambourine.” We’d probably still listen to that, tbh.

When is Alt-J’s new album released?

Sometime before July 2017 (probably).

In August Thom Sonny Green told NME he had “no idea” when the band’s third album would be out, and explained that they hadn’t even started recording it yet. Then, in October the band posted pictures from their own studio. The most exciting news came in January 2017: they shared pictures of the iconic Abbey Road Studios, where they’re recording with a strings section and a brass section.

The band have announced numerous festival dates in summer 2017, and we’d hazard a guess that the follow-up to ‘This Is All Yours’ will arrive sometime before their first one (INmusic festival, on June 19).

Are Alt-J touring in 2017?

Currently they’ve got no tour dates of their own, but they’ve already been announced for loads of 2017 festivals. Between June and September they’ll headline festivals including Zagreb’s INmusic, New York’s Panorama, and Stockholm’s Popaganda. See the full list below:

June 19-21: INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia

June 23-25: Southside Festival, Tuttlingen, Germany

June 23-25: Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany

June 29-July 2: Rock Werchter, Rotselaar, Belgium

July 6-8: Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

July 6-8: NOS Alive, Algés, Portugal

July 6-8: Pohoda Festival, Trencin, Slovakia

July 12-17: Electric Castle Festival, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

July 19-22: Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

July 28-30: Panorama Festival, New York, USA

August 17-19: Pstereo Festival, Trondheim, Norway

August 18-20: Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

September 1-2: Popaganda, Stockholm, Sweden

We’ll keep this page updated, so keep an eye out for new developments coming in.