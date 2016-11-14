New Eminem Album: Release Date, Guests, Tour Dates And Everything We Know So Far

The Detroit rapper recently confirmed he has been working on a new record

What’s it called?

It was thought the record would be called ‘Roots’, but new rumours suggest it will actually be titled ‘Success’. Nothing official has been confirmed at the time of writing.

When’s it out?

There is no release date confirmed as yet, but a Reddit thread claims it will be out on January 25.

Who features on it?

No guests have been confirmed by Eminem or his team, but there are plenty of rumours. Among them are Adele, Xzibit, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Kid Cudi and Mastein Bennett.

What’s the tracklisting?

There has been no official tracklisting confirmed as yet, however a Reddit user recently posted a list of songs that is apparently meant to reflect the tracks on the record. See those tracks below:

‘This is It’

‘Superstar’

‘Imprisonment’

‘Take Me Away’

‘Everyday’ (feat. Chance The Rapper)

‘Looking For Freedom’

‘Something Has Changed’ (feat. Kid Cudi)

‘Confused’

‘Rain’

‘Success’ (feat. Adele)

‘Fighter’

‘Sins Of A Prayer’

‘Bulletproof’ (feat. Master Bennett)

‘Sunshine’

‘Black Roses’ (feat. The Weeknd)

‘Nightmare’

‘Ladies And Gentleman’ (feat. Vince Staples)

‘Hurts Really Bad’

‘It’s Hard’

‘Lie Down’

‘Rest’

Have we seen the artwork yet?

There has been no artwork shared as yet.

What’s Eminem been doing since ‘The Marshall Mathers LP II’?

In 2014, Eminem released ‘Shady XV’, a compilation of tracks by artists on his own label, Shady Records. The release included acts such as D12, Dej Loaf, Skylar Grey, 50 Cent and Eminem himself, amongst others. The next year, the rapper put out another nostalgic release in ‘The Official Eminem Box Set’, in which all of his studio albums except for ‘Infinite’ were released on vinyl alongside the 8 Mile soundtrack, ‘Eminem Presents: The Re-Up’ and ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’.

Eminem was due to play the lead in boxing movie Southpaw, but Jake Gyllenhaal took the role instead. The musician still served as executive producer on the film’s soundtrack and contributed tracks ‘Kings Never Die’ (featuring Gwen Stefani) and ‘Phenomenal’. Elsewhere, The Weeknd, 50 Cent and The Notorious B.I.G. also appeared on the score.

In September 2016, he featured on Skylar Grey’s song ‘Kill For You’. It was taken from her album ‘Natural Causes’. A month later, he released his own new track ‘Campaign Speech’ – an eight-minute political song that dissed Donald Trump.

Will he be touring this year?

A tour this year seems unlikely. Em is rumoured to be playing Beach Club in Montreal in 2017, however that seems to have stemmed from the venue owner asking fans on Facebook who they would like to see next year rather than any solid information.