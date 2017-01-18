Everything we know about Haim’s new album, the follow-up to ‘Days Are Gone’.



After conquering festivals with debut ‘Days Are Gone’ and winning the 2014 NME Award for Best International Band, Haim have taken their time with a second album. The follow-up to the LA trio’s 2013 first work has been a long time coming, but it looks set to finally see the light of day in 2017. Here’s everything we know so far.

When will the new Haim album be released?

The album was originally planned for an Autumn 2016 release, but the trio found themselves at a “critical point” of finishing the record, and cancelled tour dates in order to reach that stage. “We hate to disappoint you guys that had plans to come see us and promise we’ll be back in the near future to share our new music with you,” they told fans in a handwritten note. In December, they gave another update, this time claiming it would come out in summer 2017. “We write everything, we play everything, and we help produce everything. These things take time, and we refuse to put out anything we’re not 100 percent in love with,” Danielle Haim said, explaining the album’s delay.

What will it sound like?

The band are once more teaming up with producer Ariel Rechtshaid, with additional input from former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij. With that in mind, expect it to neatly follow the footsteps of ‘Days Are Gone’.

New songs were given an airing last May, when they played The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. These included ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Give Me Just A Little of Your Love’. From fan-recorded footage, both sport the same overlapping harmonies of their debut, coupled with pounding drums and moody synths.

You can also expect the influence of Prince to be everywhere on the new album. At a handful of shows last year, Haim covered his ‘I Would Die 4 U’ track. And speaking to Q this January, they said his death had a major impact. “Prince’s passing was really hard, he was integral to me,” explained Este Haim. “So I found this cathartic rabbit-hole back to all his magical records.” She also promised new material to sound “modern, exciting and fearless.”

Have we seen the artwork yet?

No artwork has yet been released.

What’s the new album called?

No title has been confirmed.

What have Haim been doing since ‘Days Are Gone’?

The group were due to reveal new material at Reading & Leeds 2016, but they pulled out due to album commitments. In their time away, they’ve featured on a couple of collaborations — ‘Holes in the Sky’, a song on M83’s ‘Insurgent’ film soundtrack, and two songs on Primal Scream’s ‘Chaosmosis’ LP: ‘Trippin’ on Your Love’ and ‘100% or Nothing’.

They’ve teamed up with big names on stage, too. At last year’s Boston Calling, they performed a Prince cover with Christine & the Queens. Back in 2015, Hozier’s Coachella set featured Este Haim, as they took on The Time’s 1984 classic ‘Jungle Love’. And at a benefit show in Los Angeles, they performed with their parents and the likes of Jenny Lewis, Laura Marling and Kesha at the Troubadour. They’ve also taken over the airwaves recently, hosting their very own show on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Will Haim tour this year?

Once the album’s out, Haim look set to play a mammoth tour. “We’re so ready to go. Everywhere. And once it starts? It’s not gonna stop! Ever,” they told Q in January. They also put their foot in the door for Glastonbury 2017, putting out a call response to Emily Eavis by saying: “We can’t wait to get back to the UK! Glaston-buuuur-aaay! We just wanna play.” No official tour dates have been announced so far.