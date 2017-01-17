Kasabian’s 2017 album: everything we know so far

Everything we know about the new album from Leicester's future rock heroes Kasabian.

Having stepped into Oasis’ loafers as the festival-conquering rock behemoths of the age, Kasabian are set to follow-up their none-more-pink 2014 album ’48:13’ with a sixth album in 2017. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When will the new Kasabian album be released?

When discussing the album in mid-2016, having begun recording the Strongroom Studios in December 2015, the band expected the record to be released in the autumn. However, come December, when rumours flew about the band headlining Reading & Leeds in 2017, a spokesperson claimed they were still finishing the new album. No release date has been set but the album is expected in 2017.

What will it sound like?

Serge Pizzorno has described the record as “going back to our guitar roots” and likened the record to defining their core sound in the form of an obscure metaphor. “Lennon said The Beatles’ version of rock & roll was their chair,” he said. “So I thought ‘Wow, I want to make my version of that chair.’” Tom Meighan has also hinted at a less experimental direction than ’48:13’. “Serge played me the demos and I was ‘Fucking hell!’” he said. “It’s nothing like ’48:13’. There’s no fucking interludes or any of that shit.”

The band have listed influences on the record including Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen and Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri. Tom has also said of a track called ‘Good Fight’, “[It’s] unbelievable, like a David Bowie song.” Of the six songs the band have announced for the album – ‘You’re In Love With a Psycho’, ‘Put Your Life On It’, ‘24/7’, ‘Comeback Kid’, ‘Good Fight’ and ‘All Through The Night’ – only two have so far emerged. Playing the King Power Stadium in Leicester in May 2016 they debuted ‘Put Your Life On It’, a mid-tempo acoustic rock ballad accompanied by a gospel choir that built to an anthemic, Beatles-like finale. Meighan has described the song as “as good as ‘Let It Be’ – it’ll make you cry”. ‘Comeback Kid’ was announced as appearing on the forthcoming video game FIFA 17, and subsequently leaked in September 2016, suggesting a driving northern soul/glam feel.

Have we seen the artwork yet?

No artwork has yet been released.

What’s it called?

No title has been confirmed.

What have they been doing since ’48:13′?

Besides touring for the album, including a well-received headline slot at Glastonbury 2014, and collecting Best Album and Best band awards at the 2015 NME Awards, the band played a short tour in May 2016, leading up to two shows at Leicester City’s ground to celebrate their team’s Premier League win. They also played at the team’s victory parade in Leicester’s Victoria Park. Serge guested on Malachai’s album ‘Beyond Ugly’ in 2014.

Will they tour this year?

Kasabian have already announced two shows at the Sydney Opera House for March 2017 and three shows in Italy in July, including a set at the Rock In Roma festival. Further European dates are likely.