It's been over two years since her world-conquering '1989'. Here's what we know about the follow-up

With ‘1989‘, Taylor Swift became even more phenomenally famous than she was before. Since its release, fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer. When will it turn up? What will it sound like? When will we be able to see her perform it live? Here’s all the answers we have so far.

When will the new Taylor Swift album be released?

Everyone thought she was going to release it in October 2016 given she’s released all but one of her previous records two years apart and in that month, but it came and went without a sign of a new record. There’s been rumours that the megastar might drop a surprise album, which would be a first for her, but could happen. There’s also been the suggestion that her pre-Super Bowl show on February 4 could feature some kind of announcement about the record. Beyoncé’s Super Bowl half-time show in 2016 was timed to coincide with the ‘Formation’ video reveal so there could be something in the theory. However, people also thought Swift’s Grand Prix gig in Austin in October would be quickly followed by an album so we’d suggest not getting your hopes up too soon.

We should also consider the fact an album might not even be in the offing. In May, Swift told Vogue she was going to take a break. “This is the first time in 10 years that I haven’t known [what’s next],” she told the magazine. “I just decided that after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened…I decided I was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something.”

One of her best friends, Gigi Hadid, let slip to Entertainment Tonight that the singer had been in the studio when she thanked her for coming out to her Tommy Hilfiger collection launch in September. “She’s obviously such a great friend, and you know she is starting to go back to work in the studio again, and really made time to be here for me, and I am so grateful for that,” Hadid said. Of course, that studio time could have been for her collaboration with Zayn Malik, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

Ed Sheeran has suggested Swift won’t release anything until the end of 2017. He told the BBC: “Taylor isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year – Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records. So I’ve got a full year of just all Ed, all the time.”

What will it sound like?

It was reported earlier this year that Swift had recruited Drake to help her make an album of “edgier R&B and hip-hop sounds”. The news came from an unnamed source so should be taken with a pinch of salt, but neither Taylor or Drake’s camps have denied the claims, which could suggest they’re true. Other than that, we’ve no real clues as yet.

Have we seen the artwork yet?

Not as yet.

What’s it called?

There’s no official title yet, but if you wanna talk about it, Swift’s fans have been referring to it as TS6.

Who has she been working with?

As well as being rumoured to be working with Drake, the pop star is rumoured to have worked with Kesha on new music. It’s not been officially confirmed, but the latter posted a selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Making a FUCK OFF song with a casual Grammy award-winning secret person”. Fans have guessed that award-winner is Swift, especially seeing as the photo shows Kesha in Max Martin’s studio. The producer was one of the collaborators on ‘1989’, of course.

making a FUCK OFF song with a casual Grammy award winning secret person ✨✨☄☄☄⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🦄🦄🦄 I got a good feeling about this one ……. A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Sep 11, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

What has she been doing since ‘1989’?

Swift might not have released the album her fans so desperately want to hear yet, but that doesn’t mean she’s been twiddling her thumbs. She played a handful of dates in the States and Australia, including a performance at the Forumla One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas in October and an appearance at the Grammys in February.

At that ceremony, she also picked up three awards – Best Music Video for ‘Bad Blood’, Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘1989’ and Album Of The Year, also for ‘1989’. The latter award made her the first woman to ever win Album Of The Year twice. A couple of days after the Grammys, she added to her awards haul with the NME Award for Best International Solo Artist.

She hadn’t moved on from ‘1989’ completely in 2016. At the beginning of the year she released a video for ‘Out Of The Woods‘ and, a few months later, followed it with one for ‘New Romantics’.

Preceding her alleged work with Drake, Swift appeared in a commercial for Apple Music rapping along to Drake while running on a treadmill. The previous year, the singer had lobbied the company to pay artists better for allowing them to stream their music. She continued to try and help her fellow musicians in 2016 by petitioning for digital copyright reform alongside Sir Paul McCartney and Trent Reznor, amongst others.

She did good in other ways, too. In August, she donated $1m to the Louisiana flood relief after the state was hit by devastating flooding. She also gave Kesha $250,000 to help her in her legal battle against producer Dr. Luke, who she was suing for “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault.” Swift also donated $5,000 to a fan’s family after they died in a car crash.

It wasn’t a completely Swift-less year in terms of music, either. It was revealed after her split with Calvin Harris that she had written his collaboration with Rihanna, ‘This Is What We Came For’, and was originally credited as Nils Sjoberg, an alleged Swedish songwriter. She was also revealed to be the secret songwriter behind country hit ‘Better Man’ by fellow Grammy winners Little Big Town.

In December, it was also revealed that she had worked with former One Direction member Zayn Malik on the theme song for film Fifty Shades Darker, the Fifty Shades Of Grey sequel. ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘ was released on December 9.

It was confirmed in November that the star would be the subject of her own TV show, Taylor Swift Now. Part of AT&T’s DirecTV NOW streaming service, it will be made up of “unique and never seen videos”. It was also announced she had signed a deal with Glu Mobile to work on and release her first mobile game. The company has previously released games for the likes of Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, and recently signed a deal with chef Gordon Ramsey. No wonder she came out on top of Forbes’ highest paid celebrities list in 2016.

Not everything was great for Swift this year, though. She had to contend with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian releasing footage of West’s phone call with her where he seeks her approval for his controversial “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Cos I made that bitch famous” line from the track ‘Famous’. There was also the ongoing legal case against a radio DJ who Swift claims to have groped her at a meet-and-greet in 2013.

Will she tour this year?

It’s unlikely she’ll perform again in 2016, unless she does a secret show (which, again, seems unlikely). In 2017, she only has one confirmed date so far, but we’d expect her to tour once the album is released, whenever that is.

The confirmed date? The aforementioned pre-Super Bowl show in Houston on February 4.